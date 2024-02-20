Branding Iron Holdings Modernizes Maintenance Management With Mainsaver's Cloud-Based CMMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeff Lampert, Maintenance Manager, Branding Iron Holdings, Sauk Rapids, MNSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branding Iron Holdings (BIH), a leading provider of protein products, has successfully modernized its maintenance processes across its three food-processing facilities in Minnesota and Illinois by transitioning to Mainsaver's cloud-based Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) .After over two decades of relying on Mainsaver's on-premise CMMS, BIH recognized the need for a change to enhance data reliability, standardize operations, and streamline spare parts management. Led by Sauk Rapids Maintenance Manager Jeff Lampert, the move to Mainsaver's cloud-based solution is an important step forward for the company's maintenance management.Lampert emphasized the significance of the change, stating, "Transitioning from the on-premise version was about leaving the stone age behind and embracing modern maintenance with Mainsaver's cloud-based solution."The modernization effort, which took approximately a year, involved restructuring systems, reorganizing assets, and implementing an asset-based model across all three facilities. Key to the success of the transition was the collaboration between BIH's team and Mainsaver Support, who played a crucial role in overcoming technical challenges.The implementation of the Mainsaver Core cloud-based CMMS brought transformative improvements to BIH's maintenance management:- Data Consistency: The new system provided consistent and reliable data, eliminating inaccuracies and inconsistencies from the previous system.- Standardized Processes: By standardizing vocabulary and processes across all facilities, BIH fostered better communication and understanding, laying the groundwork for future projects such as corporate purchasing for MRO parts.- Efficient Spare Parts Management: BIH created a dedicated role to manage spare parts, resulting in accurate inventory management and significant reductions in maintenance-related downtime and costs.- Improved Uptime: Moving to Mainsaver's cloud-based CMMS increased system uptime, ensuring continuous access to critical data for informed decision-making.- Operational Efficiency: The shift to the cloud-based solution resulted in a 1:1 cost comparison, freeing up internal resources and increasing operational efficiency.Looking ahead, BIH's Sauk Rapids facility is focusing on optimizing parts and inventory management with the support of Mainsaver.Jeff Lampert also offers valuable advice to maintenance managers considering software changes, emphasizing the importance of identifying key challenges and selecting solutions that address them effectively.“Think about the theory or process you want to use. Decide whether you want to be cost-center-based or asset-based, and grow from there,” says Lampert.The successful transition to Mainsaver's Cloud-based CMMS at Branding Iron Holdings showcases the positive impact of modernizing maintenance processes, leading to increased productivity, reduced downtime, and overall operational success.For more information, read the complete Branding Iron Holdings case study .About Branding Iron Holdings:Branding Iron Holdings provides an innovative and delicious breadth of protein products to satisfy their customer's unique needs and challenges through safe and efficient processes and unrivaled, personable relationships. Meat manufacturers since 1960, BIH is the holding company for Holten Meat Inc., Rochester Meat Company, and Huisken Meat Company, with facilities in Sauget, IL, Rochester, MN, and Sauk Rapids, MN.About Mainsaver:Streamline maintenance management, improve productivity, and reduce downtime with Mainsaver, the enterprise asset management (EAM) and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider with a 40-year track record on the plant floor. Founded in 1983, Mainsaver delivers trustworthy maintenance management solutions for the most strenuous environments from critical infrastructure to medical technology. Headquartered in San Diego, Mainsaver serves a global market directly and through a network of channel partners.

