Rock 'N' Taco: A Culinary Delight Receives A 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rock 'N' Taco, a distinguished Tex-Mex restaurant located at 928 Canton Street in Roswell, is proud to announce its latest achievement – the coveted 2023 Best of Georgia Award for Sports Bars. Voted for by customers and endorsed by the Georgia Business Journal, this incredible recognition is a testament to our passionate team, electric atmosphere, and unwavering dedication to bringing fans the ultimate game-day experience.



Rock 'N' Taco's journey is interwoven with the rich history of its location and the entrepreneurial spirit of its owners. The building's heritage traces back to 1986 when it was Montego Bay, a restaurant owned by the father of co-owner Brad Hancock. Hancock's childhood experiences at this very site, where he learned the essence of hospitality, have been instrumental in shaping the ethos of Rock 'N' Taco.



In a dynamic partnership with John Michael Brunetti, Hancock reimagined the former Pasti's restaurant into a contemporary 7,000 sq. ft. culinary and entertainment hub. The restaurant boasts a massive 10'x14' LED screen and 28 TVs, making it the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts. The addition of live bands every weekend complements the ambience, creating a unique dining experience. As they say,“We believe in cover bands, not cover charges!” They also show each of the UFC fights monthly for free, plus there is always Music Bingo on Tuesdays and Karaoke on Wednesdays.



At the heart of Rock 'N' Taco is its menu - a creative fusion of Tex-Mex cuisine paired with handcrafted cocktails, resonating with a broad spectrum of customers. This delightful combination of exceptional food, a vibrant setting, and live entertainment has anchored Rock 'N' Taco as a Canton Street favorite.



The Best of Georgia Award reflects the restaurant's successful efforts in forging a connection with its patrons. The customer-driven nature of this accolade underscores the restaurant's dedication to exceeding customer expectations and nurturing community ties.



"Our vision has always been to offer a space where great food, fantastic music, and a vibrant atmosphere come together," says Brad Hancock. "Receiving the Best of Georgia Award is a huge honor for us. It acknowledges the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our customers, for which we are immensely thankful."



In addition to its dining services, Rock 'N' Taco extends its offerings to private event hosting and band performances, deepening its engagement with the community.



This award is not just a recognition of Rock 'N' Taco's present achievements but also a beacon for its future endeavors in Georgia's diverse and evolving culinary scene.



About Rock 'N' Taco:

Situated in the heart of Roswell, Georgia, Rock 'N' Taco is a premier Tex-Mex restaurant that blends exceptional cuisine with live entertainment, offering a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience to its guests.



Location: 928 Canton Street

Roswell, Ga 30075



+1 678-878-3414

