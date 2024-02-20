Perituza Software Solutions Recognized As A Finalist In Ragan Communications' Employee Communications Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Asanka Kamburugamuwe, Co-CEOLEAGUE CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perituza Software Solutions is thrilled to announce that it's been recognized as a finalist in the Interview Video category of Ragan Communications' Employee Communications Awards, Class of 2024. The finalist entry, an Early Careers Spotlight celebrating the accomplishments of SharePoint Administrator Dharani Rajasinghe, highlights Perituza's IT internship program. The spotlight is moderated by Yuka LaTulippe, Perituza Co-CEO and General Manager, Asia-Pacific.Ragan's Employee Communications Awards celebrates and recognizes the most outstanding internal communications campaigns and initiatives from the past year. This prestigious award program shines a spotlight on companies and individuals who have excelled in fostering effective communication, engagement and collaboration within their organizations."Congratulations to Perituza Software Solutions," said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Ragan's and PR Daily's Awards programs. "Your work showcases the impact of effective communication and engagement in driving success for your employees and organization.”Perituza will be honored with the other finalists during the Employee Communications Awards Luncheon, which will take place on April 18 at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago. This event will be an inspiring industry event, honoring the top internal communications work, providing opportunities for attendees to network, celebrating all of the successful work from the past year, and more."This filming, in which Dharani reflects on her internship projects and learnings, reflects our commitment to fostering a culture of learning and development," said Asanka Kamburugamuwe, Perituza's Co-CEO and CTO. "By encouraging our employees and offering a wide range of development opportunities, not only do we boost our team morale, we continue innovating and ultimately exceed our clients' expectations."About Perituza Software Solutions:Perituza is an industry-leading provider of end-to-end software development and consulting services. Our development team consists of a diverse and award-winning group of professionals who employ best industry practices and technological expertise to drive digital transformation. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with development centers in New Delhi, India, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, Perituza serves organizations ranging from start-ups to multi-national enterprises, spanning a broad range of industries.About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily and Ragan-are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

Yuka LaTulippe

Perituza Software Solutions

email us here