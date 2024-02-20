WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 Unveils Stellar Lineup Of Speakers, Partners, And Digital Art Exhibition Curated By Sotheby's

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 Unveils Lineup of Speakers, Partners and Agenda

- Bowie LauHONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WOW Summit Hong Kong is thrilled to announce an extraordinary lineup of speakers, a captivating agenda, and a curation by Sotheby's, one of the world's premier auction houses, for the WOW Summit Art Zone. The event, set to take place on March 26 and 27 at AsiaWorld Expo, Hong Kong, promises to be a groundbreaking convergence of industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries in the world of cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital assets.The list of esteemed speakers includes Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, The Government of Hong Kong SAR; John Cahill, COO, Asia, Galaxy Digital; Stacey-Ann Pearson, Head of Web3 - APAC, AWS; Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO – RAK Digital Assets Oasis (RAK DAO); Bugra Celik, Director, Digital Assets, Global Private Banking & Wealth Director HSBC; Stefan Rust, Founder, Truflation; Michael Lau, SVP, Global Head of Sales at Bullish; Lennix Lai, Managing Director, OKX; Kevin Lee, CEO, Gate; Neil Tan, Chairman, FinTech Association of Hong Kong; Ben Caselin, CMO, VALR; Angelina Kwan, CEO, Stratford Finance Limited.The agenda is carefully curated to provide attendees with an immersive experience of various aspects of the blockchain industry. Themes explored in the agenda include the transformation of investment models with asset-backed cryptos, the impact and perception of Bitcoin ETFs, the regulatory landscape of cryptocurrencies, and strategies for shaping long-term regulatory frameworks.Additionally, keynote presentations will address pressing topics such as the evolving role of centralized exchanges in crypto markets, the potential of on-chain data to enable individual digital freedom and the unification of blockchain ecosystems towards mainstream adoption.Panel discussions will delve into emerging trends and technologies, including the rise of alternative L1 networks compared to Ethereum, the demand for decentralized cloud solutions to enhance blockchain efficiency, Bitcoin L2 and ordinals, and the future of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in crypto trading.In addition to the rich lineup of sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the WOW Summit Art Zone, curated by Sotheby's, one of the world's premier auction houses for fine art and luxury. As an auction house with more than 275 years of history, Sotheby's entrance to the digital art and NFT space in 2021 marked its continued commitment to innovating the auction market. Since then, Sotheby's has achieved numerous new records and benchmarks for NFTs and digital art at auction, launched a dedicated digital art platform (Sotheby's Metaverse), and launched a dedicated sale series for generative art. As curator of the WOW Summit Art Zone, Sotheby's will present a dynamic digital art exhibition showcasing highlights from an upcoming sale, providing attendees with a chance to discover the latest in digital art and learn more about how digital art is impacting the art world."We are thrilled to unveil our exceptional lineup of speakers, thought-provoking agenda, and a special curation by Sotheby's for the WOW Summit Art Zone," said Bowie Lau, co-host of WOW Summit Hong Kong. "With the collective expertise and creativity of our speakers and partners, WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 is set to be a landmark event in Web3 space."Furthermore, Consensys and Linea, two powerhouses in the blockchain and Web3 sphere, have united forces as Infrastructure Partners for WOW Summit Hong Kong. Consensys is renowned for its groundbreaking product suite and Linea makes the decentralized internet safe and accessible for everyone. By leveraging Consensys' expertise and Linea's security measures, this alliance promises to enhance the technological landscape of WOW Summit Hong Kong, fostering innovation and education.The Summit also boasts an impressive lineup of Platinum Sponsors, each bringing their unique expertise and support to the event. Among them are industry leaders such as Exolo, WOW Earn, Valhalla, InvestHK, and LAK3. Their invaluable contributions and commitment to innovation and excellence underscore the Summit's mission to provide attendees with unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and growth. They also set the stage for collaborative ventures and breakthroughs in technology, entrepreneurship, and beyond.WOW Summit is also addicted to supporting startup founders. Startups can submit their applications by the 27th of February to participate in the Startup Competition, supported by Amazon Web Services, Invest Hong Kong , Cyberport, and more than 50 VCs. 10 finalists will get a free booth at WOW Summit Hong Kong, 2 business networking tickets, and the opportunity to pitch from the stage.Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking event. Register now for WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024 and immerse yourself in a world of innovation, inspiration, and unparalleled networking opportunities.About WOW Summit:WOW Summit is a leading global Web3 event that unites distinguished industry titans, esteemed government officials, visionary funds, venture capitalists, NFT and digital artists, entrepreneurs, and multinational corporations. The Summit drives the innovative trajectory of Web3, covering cutting-edge trends and innovations in technology. It explores themes including the Web2 - Web3 transition, CBDCs, regulatory landscapes, asset tokenization, and the societal impact of blockchain and DLT technologies. Powered by MarketMaking, hosted by Uvecon and co-hosted by MaGESpire, WOW Summit has a history of hosting distinguished speakers, government officials, and industry leaders. The event is supported by Hong Kong Government, Invest Hong Kong, Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Financial Services Development Council.

