R.Test, AI-Powered SAT Learning Platform, Boasts Score Improvements Of 94.7 Points On Average

Riiid, a leading AI education technology company, has revealed impressive score enhancements achieved by users of its AI-driven SAT learning platform, R . Through comprehensive data analysis from over 70,000 premium users over the past year, R.test has demonstrated its effectiveness in elevating SAT performance.

Users showed an average score improvement of 94.7 points after taking at least two practice tests in R.test. Launched in January 2023, R.test stands as the world's foremost AI-based digital SAT diagnostic service.

With the complete transition to a digital SAT format in 2023 for various countries, followed by the United States in 2024, the platform has garnered significant global attention from students and educators alike, seeking to adapt to the new digitized test format. The imminent first digital SAT administration in the U.S. on March 9th further underscores the importance of effective preparation tools like R.test.

In the preceding year, R.test amassed a user base of 440,000 individuals, with the United States comprising 39.1% of total users, followed by South Korea at 2.3%, and 58.6% from various other countries. Notably, the United States contributed 66.8% of revenue from paying users, with South Korea, India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Hong Kong SAR following suit.



Country/Region Revenue ratio (%) 1 US 66.8 2 South Korea 10.6 3 India 3.7 4 UAE 2.5 5 Hong Kong 2.3 6 Saudi Arabia 1.8 7 Japan 1.8 8 Canada 1.7 9 Singapore 1.6 10 UK 1.5

R Revenue Share by Country/Region

The average score improvement among R.test users is an impressive 94.7 points, calculated based on users who completed at least two practice tests within the platform. Analysis of user distribution by score range reveals that 26.2% of test-takers scored in the 1300s, with 22.6% scoring between 1400 and a perfect 1600. Notably, even lower-scoring users, such as those in the 700s, experienced gains exceeding 300 points. Overall, 71% of users witnessed improvements of up to 377 points on practice tests after utilizing R.test.

In addition to diagnostic practice tests, R.test recently introduced its 'Q Bank' service, featuring over 1,500 questions reflecting the latest question types from the College Board, the U.S. SAT testing organization. Designed to help test-takers enhance their skills, the Q Bank offers various subscription periods, along with bundled options providing substantial discounts of up to 70%. Diagnostic practice tests include a full-length 98-question test replicating the actual exam experience and a 20-question mini version. After the diagnostic practice test, test-takers receive personalized feedback on learning status and testing habits leveraging AI technology.

Commenting on R.test's impact, Sooyoung Park, CEO of Riiid, stated, "With the SAT transitioning to a fully digital format this year, we expect to see heightened interest in R.test. We remain committed to advancing our AI learning tool to deliver meaningful performance gains for SAT preparation."

Riiid is a company focused on democratizing quality education globally through the application of AI. It has partnered with diverse education companies and schools to provide personalized learning experiences to students in more than 10 countries. Riiid, a member company of Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), continues to develop novel architectures and ever-higher-performing AI models, verifying the learning impact with real-world data and publishing papers at international AI conferences.

