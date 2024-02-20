Forty8fifty Labs Named Appfire 2023 Red Hot Partner Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognized as an Appfire Red Hot Partner for the fourth time for high sales performance and growth

Forty8Fifty Labs , the company that innovates to create your differentiation, today announced that it has been recognized as an Appfire 2023

Red Hot Partner. The award acknowledges Forty8Fifty Labs among an elite group of Appfire Red Hot Partners recognized for strong year-over-year growth and outstanding sales volume for Appfire products. This is the fourth time Forty8Fify Labs has been named to the list.

"For our Atlassian deployments, Appfire apps have proven to deliver unmatched capabilities for overall performance. We are thrilled to include them in our comprehensive portfolio of solutions to support Atlassian-powered enterprises," said Ben Chou, Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Forty8Fifty Labs. "Appfire, like us, is dedicated to empowering teams with flexible collaboration tools that boost productivity. We're honored to receive the Appfire Red Hot Partner award once again."



"Our partners are vital to our success, and we are grateful to Forty8Fifty Labs for their continued dedication and support of our mutual customers," said Colin Puckett, Senior Vice President of Global Channel & Field Operations, Appfire. "Through deeper collaboration powered by our partner-first model, we have continued to realize tremendous growth over the past year. This growth is only made possible by enabling and empowering our partners to deliver a best-in-class customer experience worldwide."

This is Forty8Fifty Labs'

fourth time to be recognized by Appfire for its impressive

sales and service success. It has also been named to the Appfire Red Hot Partner award list in 2022, 2020 and 2018 and was Appfire's Fastest Growing Partner of the Year in 2022.

Appfire apps are integrated into Forty8Fifty Labs' software suite, supporting Atlassian Cloud and IT service management solutions. As an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner, Forty8Fifty Labs also provides proven Atlassian consulting, support, migrations, and tailored training for enterprises. For details, visit: .

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs

is the company that innovates to create your differentiation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Verinext , Forty8Fifty Labs specializes in software engineering, data analytics and AI, intelligent automation and Atlassian solutions to empower enterprises to innovate and operate at the speed of business. The company's passionate, experienced team is hyper-focused on helping customers set themselves apart for a competitive advantage. Operating across four interlocking principles – build, modernize, manage and secure – Forty8Fifty Labs delivers modern technology solutions for today's digital business. For more information, visit forty8fiftylabs.

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at .

