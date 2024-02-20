King Of Malaysia Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20 . King of Malaysia
Sultan Ibrahim has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the
presidential election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
Raja Zarith Sofiah joins me in extending our heartiest
congratulations and warmest felicitations to Your Excellency on
your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
We are confident that under Your wise and able leadership, the
people of Azerbaijan will continue to achieve greater prospect and
prosperity.
I pray to Allah the Almighty to bestow upon Your Excellency
continued good health, happiness, and greater success as you lead
Azerbaijan to greater and newer heights.
May the long-standing brotherly relations and friendly ties
between Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan also continue to
flourish and strengthen bringing mutual benefits to our two
peoples," the letter reads.
