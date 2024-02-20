Innovations Continue In İstəsən Tariff Package!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Additional traffic for WhatsApp correspondence has
been provided to subscribers, along with the opportunity to renew
the tariff before it expires
Azercell, which constantly offers new technological solutions
and offers to its subscribers, continues to innovate in the
"İstəSən" tariff package. Taking into account the desires and
demands of users, this time the leading mobile operator has added
1GB of Internet traffic for WhatsApp Messaging to the first digital
tariff package, "İstəSən," on a free-of-charge basis. In addition
to this, even when the main internet balance of the tariff is
depleted, subscribers can still easily renew the tariff in the
"Kabinetim" application, both in the current design and by changing
to the desired new design before the usage period expires.
It should be noted that "İstəSən" is the first digital product
that can be freely designed and combines domestic call minutes,
mobile internet, and megabytes for the most popular social
networks. Changes to the tariff design can be made in the
"Kabinetim" self-service application. Subscribers have the
opportunity to add talk minutes, main internet balance, as well as
internet for Instagram/Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok on top of the
package. By obtaining more volume, subscribers can save more on
mobile network expenses.
