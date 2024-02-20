Azerbaijani Parliament Announces Date And Agenda Of Next Sessions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The date and
agenda of the next session of the Azerbaijani Parliament have been
announced, Trend reports.
According to the information, the meeting will be held on
February 23.
The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:
1. Appointment of Fikrat Mammadov as a judge of the
Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
2. Report of the body exercising administrative control over the
activities of municipalities on activities in 2023.
3. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Prevention of Domestic
Violence (third reading).
4. A draft law amending the Code of Civil Procedure, the Code of
Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Offenses, and the
laws On Lawyers and Lawyer Activity, and Education (third
reading).
5. Draft law on amendments to the law On Military Duty and
Military Service (third reading).
6. A draft law on amending the law On Motor Roads (third
reading).
7. A draft law on amending the law On Food Security (third
reading).
8. Draft law on making amendments to some laws of the Republic
of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 928-VIQD of June 24, 2023 On making
amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan On Industrial
and Domestic Waste.
9. Draft law on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).
10. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative
Offenses (first reading).
