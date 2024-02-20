Kazakh President To Pay Visit To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the
Russian Federation, Trend reports via Akorda.
According to the information, the purpose of the visit is to
participate in the opening ceremony of the international tournament
"Games of the Future" in Kazan.
The heads of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan and
representatives of several other states are also expected to attend
the event.
