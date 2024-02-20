               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, China View Opportunities To Apply Environmentally Friendly Techs (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan and China have discussed the possibilities of introducing environmentally friendly technologies, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with the deputy general director of the Chinese business BYD for Central Asia, Ivan Cao discussed areas of cooperation between our country and the company, the implementation of joint projects, and the prospects for the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies," the publication says.

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev held several business meetings during the visit to China to discuss the use of environmentally friendly transportation in Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the delegation met with the management of enterprises producing cars in China and became familiar with the production activities of the plants. The meetings provided information on Azerbaijan's favorable business environment and opportunities created for investors.

To note, increasing energy efficiency, the development of renewable energy, and industries related to this sector are among the main priorities of the country. Azerbaijan has ample opportunities for the establishment of specialized enterprises in this field. Representatives of Chinese companies were informed about measures implemented in the field of the application of green technologies and the use of environmentally friendly transport in the country. It was emphasized that there are wide prospects for business initiatives as well as opportunities for the implementation of joint projects.

