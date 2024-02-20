Azerbaijan, China View Opportunities To Apply Environmentally Friendly Techs (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan and
China have discussed the possibilities of introducing
environmentally friendly technologies, Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikail Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.
"During the meeting with the deputy general director of the
Chinese business BYD for Central Asia, Ivan Cao discussed areas of
cooperation between our country and the company, the implementation
of joint projects, and the prospects for the adoption of
environmentally friendly technologies," the publication says.
Meanwhile, the delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of
Economy Elnur Aliyev held several business meetings during the
visit to China to discuss the use of environmentally friendly
transportation in Azerbaijan.
During the visit, the delegation met with the management of
enterprises producing cars in China and became familiar with the
production activities of the plants. The meetings provided
information on Azerbaijan's favorable business environment and
opportunities created for investors.
To note, increasing energy efficiency, the development of
renewable energy, and industries related to this sector are among
the main priorities of the country. Azerbaijan has ample
opportunities for the establishment of specialized enterprises in
this field. Representatives of Chinese companies were informed
about measures implemented in the field of the application of green
technologies and the use of environmentally friendly transport in
the country. It was emphasized that there are wide prospects for
business initiatives as well as opportunities for the
implementation of joint projects.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107874998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.