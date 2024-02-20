               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Five Killed In Russian Drone Attack On House In Sumy Region


2/20/2024 9:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Lancet drone has hit a residential building in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, killing a mother, two of her sons and two of their relatives.

The Sumy regional military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the hit, a family was killed: a mother and two sons, as well as two of their distant relatives: a grandmother and a woman who came from another city," the post said.

Earlier reports said that a Russian drone hit a private house in the Sumy region this morning, killing a family of five.

Photo: Sumy regional military administration

