EU Provides EUR 83M In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine, Moldova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission has decided to provide EUR 83 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Moldova to overcome the consequences of Russian aggression and support people affected by the war.

That's according to a press release posted on the European Commission's website, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Commission is announcing an initial EUR 83 million in humanitarian aid to support the people affected by Russia's war against Ukraine in 2024. Russia's targeted attacks on Ukraine's key energy and civilian infrastructure like hospitals, schools and power grids are seriously hampering people's access to basic services," the European Commission said, adding that an estimated 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

According to the press release, EUR 75 million from the amount is allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine to provide emergency aid including access to basic needs such as shelter, protection services, clean water, education and healthcare.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with military aid worth over $680M

EUR 8 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova providing targeted assistance to the most vulnerable, including humanitarian cash assistance for basic needs, protection, and health.

Including the new funding announced today, the European Commission has allocated in total EUR 926 million for humanitarian aid programs to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Of this funding, EUR 860 million has been allocated for humanitarian programs within Ukraine and EUR 66 million to support refugees who have fled to neighboring Moldova.

In addition to its humanitarian aid operations, the European Commission has been coordinating its largest ever operation under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism by delivering more than 140,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance into Ukraine, such as ambulances, fire engines, medicines, shelter supplies, power generators, and much more.

"While I commend the resilience and iron will of the Ukrainian people, it is evident that the war has left almost 40% of Ukrainians dependent on humanitarian aid. To assist the most vulnerable people affected by this war also in 2024, the EU will provide an initial EUR 75 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and EUR 8 million to Moldova. And we will continue to closely monitor the evolving needs on the ground so as to react to the most pressing humanitarian challenges," said Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management.