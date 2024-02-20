Azerbaijani Artist Honored With Esteemed Prize In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani artist Nigar Narimanbayova has been honoured with
the esteemed Gregoire Nicolas Finez Planard 2024 Prize at the
renowned ART EN CAPITAL 2024 International Contemporary Art
Exhibition.
Known for her exceptional artistic skills and as the successor
of the renowned Azerbaijani artist Vidadi Narimanbayov, Nigar
Narimanbayova has once again demonstrated her masterpiece to
contemporary art enthusiasts.
The painting that garnered this prestigious award is titled
"Tariel - Little Harry Potter". The art work was selected by
members of the French Academy of Fine Arts.
"On February 14, the ART EN CAPITAL 2024 International
Contemporary Art Exhibition opened its doors to art lovers at the
Grand Palais Efimer in Paris. I am glad and proud to represent my
native Azerbaijan at the prestigious Salon of French Artists for
the third time. Here I showcased my painting titled "Tariel -
Little Harry Potter". This is a portrait of my grandson Tariel in a
fairy tale. The art work was a huge success among French viewers,"
Nigar Narimanbayova told AZERNEWS .
Nigar Narimanbayova also shared her thoughts about ART EN
CAPITAL 2024.
"I would like to note that the exhibition is being held under
the high patronage of the President of France, as well as the
President of the Collection of National Museums of France. This is
the most prestigious and most famous Salon in the world. The Salon
of French Artists has a long history, more than 400 years, and has
always been held under the patronage of the Kings of France and
Presidents of France. The paintings are selected by a large jury
consisting of members of the French Academy of Arts. This is the
most prestigious professional art show and I have been taking part
in it for a year now," the artist said.
"Fifteen academicians of the French Academy of Arts voted by
secret ballot. I am very proud that my painting received the
Grégoire Nicolas Phineas Planard Prize 2024. This is a huge
achievement. Never before had any Azerbaijani artist exhibited at
this best Salon in Europe for three years in a row and been awarded
such a prestigious award," she said.
Speaking about her future plans, Nigar Narimanbayova noted
several exhibitions in Paris and book presentations in Baku.
"I have many creative plans ahead. I am preparing several
exhibitions in Paris. In July, acclaimed writer Alexandra Azima
Reinhardt will present her book "Margaret" in Baku. I worked on the
cover and illustrations for the book. And of course, I`m getting
ready for the Salon of French Artists 2025; in the summer, the
selection of paintings for the Salon will take place. Another new
novel by Azima Alexandra is also being prepared for publication; I
am working on illustrations and a cover for a book by this
wonderful writer, a native of Azerbaijan living in Germany," she
said.
ART EN CAPITAL 2024 is recognised as one of the premier
contemporary art showcases in Europe, which provides a platform for
artists from around the world to display their creations and engage
with a global audience.
Nigar Narimanbeyova's success at this prestigious event shines a
spotlight on Azerbaijan's rich artistic heritage.
