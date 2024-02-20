Palace Resorts Evolves Into The Palace Company

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Cementing its position as an industry leader

MÉRIDA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Palace Resorts, a name synonymous with luxury and unparalleled hospitality, proudly announces its transformation into The Palace Company , a dynamic entity that currently comprises four distinctive brands: Palace Resorts , Moon Palace Resorts , Le Blanc Spa Resorts, and the newly acquired Baglioni Hotels and Resorts.

Playacar Palace

Swimming Pool Playacar Palace

The Palace Company is poised to redefine the landscape of the hospitality industry, solidifying its status as a consolidated leader in luxury accommodations and unparalleled guest experiences. With a legacy rooted in excellence, the company's expansion and diversification signify a commitment to meeting the evolving needs and desires of its discerning clientele.

Notably, The Palace Company has recently welcomed Baglioni Hotels and Resorts into its esteemed portfolio, further enhancing its global presence and offering guests an even wider array of world-class destinations, including Italy, London and the Maldives. This strategic acquisition aligns seamlessly with The Palace Company's vision to provide guests with an incomparable selection of luxury experiences across the globe.

Soon to be unveiled - our most luxurious resort yet.

Moon Palace The Grand-Punta Cana: Nestled in the pristine beauty of Punta Cana, this brand-new, all-inclusive resort promises an immersive tropical experience, blending luxurious accommodations, multiple upscale dining options and more, with the natural splendor of the Dominican Republic.

And More to Come:

The Palace Company remains committed to surprising and delighting its guests with new and exciting developments. Stay tuned for announcements on additional openings that promise to elevate the standards of opulence and hospitality on an international scale.

About The Palace Company

The Palace Company is a distinguished hospitality conglomerate, comprising four prestigious brands: Palace Resorts, Moon Palace Resorts , Le Blanc Spa Resorts, and Baglioni Hotels and Resorts. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to providing unmatched luxury experiences, The Palace Company stands at the forefront of the industry, continually redefining the standards of opulence and guest satisfaction.

