TEAM Solutions Group Announces Acquisition Of Latitude 34 Technologies Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / TEAM Solutions Group, a provider of business technology services, has announced the successful acquisition of Latitude 34 Technologies. Latitude 34 Technologies is a well-established managed service provider located in Santa Barbara, California, with clients spanning from the central coast to southern California. This strategic move marks a significant juncture in TEAM Solutions Group's ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and offering a broader range of advanced technological solutions and support.



This tactical acquisition is a significant milestone for TEAM Solutions. It reinforces the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and offering access to a broader array of technology and business solutions, including innovative software and robust hardware, backed by their complimentary TekTrak analysis to better service its clients. With the integration of Latitude 34, TEAM Solutions is poised to deliver an even broader range of enhanced solutions to its customers.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this acquisition brings to Team Solutions Group and our valued stakeholders," said Gregory Chun, CEO of TEAM Solutions. "By combining both of companies' strengths and expertise, we are well positioned to pool resources and talent, and we are committed to accelerating innovation. Our clients can anticipate faster product advancements and tailored solutions designed to fuel their success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

"We are thrilled about the opportunities that this acquisition unlocks for new and existing clients," noted Patrica Roulston, co-founder and CFO/COO of TEAM Solutions. "The merger allows us to offer our clients an extended range of innovative technological solutions, from software-based AI innovations to robust hardware integration. I'm eager to introduce them to our proven TekTrak analysis, which has been successful in helping our other clients implement various managed service solutions, reduce expenses, and increase efficiency and security. TekTrak is an exacting evaluation of a company's use of technology and resources that leads to an array of uniquely tailored recommendations for efficiency, cost recovery, and financial control."

About TEAM Solutions Group: TEAM Solutions Group is a multi-disciplined business technology service provider for the entertainment, creative design, architecture, government, non-profit, construction, and manufacturing industries, which specializes in delivering end-to-end IT consulting, cyber security, data analytics solutions, development, implementation, project management, and support services.

