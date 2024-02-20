Training Camp Named EC-Council's Enterprise Accredited Training Center (ATC) Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Recognized for Cybersecurity Professional Development

TREVOSE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Training Camp, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training solutions, is honored to announce its recent recognition as the EC-Council's Enterprise Accredited Training Center (ATC) of the Year. This prestigious award highlights Training Camp's commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education and its pivotal role in advancing the industry's standards for professional training and certification.

The EC-Council, renowned for its dedication to fostering skilled cybersecurity professionals through rigorous training programs and certifications, selects the recipient of the Enterprise ATC of the Year Award based on several critical criteria. These include the quality of training delivery, the volume and range of certifications offered, innovative training methodologies, and the overall impact on the cybersecurity community.

Training Camp's CMO, Mike McNelis, expressed immense pride in receiving the award, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality training to our students, equipping them with the skills necessary to tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the cybersecurity landscape. We are deeply honored by this award and remain committed to our partnership with the EC-Council to further the cause of cybersecurity education globally."

Throughout the year, Training Camp demonstrated exceptional performance across all award criteria, particularly in the adaptation and integration of advanced learning technologies to enhance the learning experience. Their courses, designed to cater to a wide range of professionals from entry-level to advanced practitioners, have set a benchmark for success in certifications such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) , Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) , and Certified Network Defender (CND), among others.

In response to the award, the EC-Council praised Training Camp's innovative approach to cybersecurity training. "Training Camp has consistently shown a commitment to not only meet but exceed the standards of cybersecurity training. Their dedication to providing comprehensive and accessible training solutions has made a significant impact on the professional lives of many in the cybersecurity community," said Jeff Sage, Director of EC-Council.

For more information about Training Camp and its award-winning cybersecurity programs, please visit .

About Training Camp

Training Camp is a premier provider of professional and technical training solutions, specializing in cybersecurity certifications. With over two decades of experience, Training Camp offers an extensive portfolio of training courses designed to help professionals achieve their career goals. Leveraging expert instructors and advanced learning technologies, Training Camp delivers both in-person and online training sessions that are impactful and engaging.

About EC-Council

EC-Council is the world's largest cybersecurity technical certification body. Operating in 145 countries globally, EC-Council is the owner and developer of the famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), and Licensed Penetration Tester (Master) programs, among others. EC-Council has trained and certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally that have influenced the cybersecurity mindset of countless organizations worldwide.

