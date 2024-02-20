Quest International Enhances World-Class Logistics Services By Doubling Its Warehousing Capacity

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Quest International, the global aftermarket service support partner for Healthcare and Life Science Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), today announced that it has doubled its warehousing capacity. Located in Irvine, Calif., the expanded warehouse facilities enable Quest to boost logistics and supply chain offerings to its medical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) clients.



"For more than 40 years, Quest has been at the forefront of embracing growth and innovation in the medical device industry. Our warehouse expansion is a strategic response to the growing demand for greater efficiency and reliability in logistics services within the global supply chain," said Shawn Arshadi, President & CEO of Quest International. "With the acceleration in medical technologies, we are committed to meeting the changing and growing needs of our OEM clients."

Supply chain and logistics are increasingly important operations across all industries, with spending expected to grow more than 10 percent annually from 2023-2032. With its expanded warehouse capacity, Quest delivers greater operational efficiencies as well as increased inventory capacity, optimized inventory management, streamlined processes, and faster order fulfillment. It also enables more reliable and timely deliveries and returns, which are crucial to the success of Quests' OEM clients, their customers, and, ultimately, patients. Just as with its existing warehouse space, the expansion is fully temperature-monitored and governed by Quest's strict ISO-registered quality system.

Quest has always prioritized operating with a customer-centric approach, and the warehouse expansion reflects its commitment to exceeding customer expectations while offering world-class service. The additional capacity enables Quest to offer more flexibility, scalability, and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.

Quest's decision to double warehouse capacity underscores the company's mission to provide world-class warehousing and logistics services tethered to its state-of-the-art depot repair center. This expansion enhances Quest's end-to-end operational capabilities as well as its ability to add value to any company's supply chain. The company is committed to continuously investing in upgrades that empower its customer-centric approach and to navigate the complexities of the logistics industry today and into the future.

Learn more about Quest's warehousing and logistics services here . Contact Quest today to discover how we can streamline your logistics.

About Quest International

Quest International is the leading global aftermarket integrated service partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries, including healthcare, industrial, aviation and government, as well as an IT managed services provider for businesses both large and small.

Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions.

Quest's recent ISO 27001:2022 Certification is the latest addition to their overall Quality Management System which includes ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015, and ANSI ESD S20.20-2014 certified.

