Date April 6, 2024, Location Hall B4-5

Abstract 1307-159 / 159 ASSOCIATION BETWEEN PROGNOSTIC IMPLICATIONS OF PLATELET FCɣRIIA (PFCG) AND TREATMENT STRATEGY FOR MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Prolocor, Inc., a healthcare startup developing an innovative precision diagnostic test with the goal of predicting the risk of thrombosis by quantifying platelet FcγRIIa (pFCG test), today announced the acceptance of its abstract titled ASSOCIATION BETWEEN PROGNOSTIC IMPLICATIONS OF PLATELET FCɣRIIA (PFCG) AND TREATMENT STRATEGY FOR MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION at The American College of Cardiology (ACC) Scientific Sessions 2024 in Atlanta.



Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer David J. Schneider, MD, FACC FAHA said "I look forward to presenting these compelling results at ACC 24 to colleagues from around the world and I thank those that are participating in our ongoing clinical program."

"We are honored to be a part of ACC 24 and to join the conversation on the latest science and innovations in this space. Individualized antiplatelet therapy is becoming a critical issue for patient care and we are excited to be leading the way," said Pete DiBattiste, MD, FACC, FAHA, co-Founder and CEO of Prolocor.

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC.

Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcγRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets. For more information on Prolocor, please visit the company's website at and follow us on LinkedIn .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions. Although Prolocor's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Prolocor, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, Prolocor's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures, Prolocor's available cash and its ability to obtain additional funding, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve any device or application that may be filed for any such product candidates and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Prolocor's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, and risks associated with intellectual property. Other than as required by applicable law, Prolocor does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

CONTACT

Contact Information

Mika Stojanovic

Managing Partner, TNG Creative LLC

