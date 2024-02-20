Shannex Leverages Ecopilot(R) AI To Reduce GHG Across 31 Communities In Atlantic Canada And Ontario

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Shannex, the first seniors' living organization in Canada to be certified for ISO 50001, is advancing its work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by expanding the use of Ecopilot® technology into more of its communities.

Kim MacDonald, Vice President, Property and Support Services at Shannex

Kim MacDonald standing inside Shannex Head Office located in Halifax, NS

In 2020, Shannex installed Ecopilot®'s Artificial Intelligence (AI) for HVAC software in seven communities across Nova Scotia and saw impressive results in the reduction of total building energy consumption. Based on this success, the organization is taking the next step to implement Ecopilot® in 24 more communities across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario.

"Shannex is on a journey to transform the way sustainability is prioritized within our organization, and we've set ambitious goals to help us deliver on this commitment," said Kim MacDonald, Vice President, Property and Support Services. "We know we can't do it alone, so working with strong partners like Ecopilot Canada is making a big difference."

The expansion project is slated for completion early this year and is projected to result in energy savings of 3,830,000 kilowatt-hours (KWh), equivalent to powering nearly 350 homes for an entire year.

"We are thrilled to support Shannex in achieving their green goals," said Jennie King, General Manager at EcoPilot Canada | USA. "Our extensive growth across Canada and the U.S. indicates a rising demand for innovative, cost-effective solutions. Ecopilot® is market-proven, easy to install, and significantly reduces energy consumption."

As a pioneer in seniors' accommodation and care, Shannex is dedicated to leading the way to better living, which includes an innovative approach to services. In recognition of their exemplary leadership in environmental stewardship, EcoPilot Canada | USA recently recognized the organization with the 2023 Carbon Hero Award. This honour acknowledges a company's contribution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and inspire others to become climate change warriors.

About Ecopilot®

EcoPilot Canada | USA is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence to autonomously control HVAC systems in commercial and multi-unit residential buildings. With more than 1,300 global installations, Ecopilot® optimizes energy consumption, enhances occupant comfort, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The company guarantees energy savings and provides a zero-upfront-cost option, positioning the software as an ideal solution for carbon reduction. The North American headquarters are in Dartmouth, NS. To learn more visit .

About Shannex

Shannex is a family-owned and operated organization with a vision of Leading the Way to Better Living by providing seniors' care, service and accommodation. Beginning in 1988 with a single nursing home, we now offer a full continuum of services for seniors through our Care at Home, Parkland Retirement Living, Faubourg du Mascaret and Shannex licensed long-term care communities. Currently, the organization has communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario, where approximately 5,900 employees provide care and service to more than 5,200 residents. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Isabelle Landry

Shannex

[email protected]

506-863-9570

Stephanie Swain

EcoPilot Canada | USA

[email protected]

902-523-0811

Related Video

SOURCE: EcoPilot Canada | USA

View the original press release on newswire.