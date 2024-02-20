Henderson Auctions Presents Annual Spring Contractor's Auction In Livingston, Louisiana

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LIVINGSTON, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Henderson Auctions, a global leader in construction equipment auctions, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Annual Spring Contractor's Auction. Taking place on March 14th and 15th at its facility conveniently located on Hwy 190 in Livingston, Louisiana, this two-day event promises to be a haven for contractors, governmental agencies, and auction enthusiasts.

Consignments Rolling in for the Spring Auction.

Known for its impeccable reputation founded on integrity and service, Henderson Auctions has been earning loyal customers worldwide for over 67 years. With a commitment to providing exceptional service and a wide range of high-quality items, Henderson Auctions has become a trusted name in the industry.

Day 1 of the auction, on Thursday, March 14th at 9:00 a.m., will showcase an impressive selection of service trucks, dump trucks, big trucks, trailers, containers, and more. Buyers attending the auction will have the opportunity to preview these items in advance by visiting our website at . This preview ensures that attendees can plan their bidding strategies and make informed decisions on the day of the auction.

Day 2, on Friday, March 15th at 9:00 a.m., will feature an exciting array of construction equipment, industrial equipment, fabrication equipment, and more. Henderson Auctions invites all interested buyers to visit our website and preview these items before the auction to ensure a successful bidding experience.

Located just 45 minutes north of New Orleans International Airport, Henderson Auctions' facility offers easy accessibility to ports and freight trucking, making it a convenient location for both local and international buyers.

"At Henderson Auctions, we take pride in our ability to bring together buyers and sellers in an exciting auction environment," says Jeff Henderson, President of Henderson Auctions. "Our Annual Spring Contractor's Auction is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service and a wide range of quality items for our valued customers."

Whether you are a contractor looking to upgrade your fleet or an auction enthusiast seeking unique and valuable items, Henderson Auctions' Annual Spring Contractor's Auction is the place to be. With a reputation built on integrity and service, Henderson Auctions guarantees a successful and enjoyable auction experience.

For more information about the Annual Spring Contractor's Auction and to preview the items being sold, please visit .

About Henderson Auctions: Established in 1957, Henderson Auctions is a full-service auction company that has become a global leader in the industry. With a focus on integrity, service, and customer satisfaction, Henderson Auctions has built a loyal customer base worldwide.

