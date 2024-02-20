Quest CE Announces Leadership Transition: Linda Mieth Krenke Steps Down As CEO

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Linda Mieth Krenke, President and CEO of Milwaukee-based technology company Quest CE, is transitioning her role and stepping down as CEO after leading the company for over 10 years.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Quest Continuing Education Solutions (Quest CE) today announces a significant leadership transition, signaling a new chapter in the company's journey. Linda Mieth Krenke, who has served as the President and CEO since 2013, will be stepping down from her role, transitioning the role of Chief Executive Officers to Adam and Alex Krenke.



During her tenure, Mieth Krenke led Quest CE through a period of remarkable growth and transformation, navigating through economic challenges and the global pandemic while maintaining a steady upward trajectory in revenue and retaining top talent. Under her leadership, Quest CE has fostered a culture of collaboration, transparency, and innovation.

Reflecting on her decision, Mieth Krenke shared, "As I reached a personal milestone in 2023, I took time to reflect on my future and my next adventure. It's with pride and confidence that I hand over the reins to Adam and Alex, whose leadership skills, dedication, and vision for Quest CE reassure me that the company's future is in capable hands."

Adam and Alex Krenke started their careers with Quest CE in 2006 and have been closely mentored by Linda. Their commitment to the company's success, innovative approach to leadership, and deep understanding of the industry make them the ideal successors to continue Quest CE's legacy.

Mieth Krenke will not be departing from the company entirely; she will assume the role of Executive Board Chair, where she will continue to provide strategic oversight and support to the new CEOs.

"This leadership transition formalizes the operational shifts we have been implementing over the past few years," Mieth Krenke added. "I am thrilled to see Adam and Alex take on their new roles and lead Quest CE with the same passion and commitment they have always shown."

"We are honored to lead Quest CE into its next phase of growth. We look forward to building upon our founders' legacy of innovation and market leadership," said Alex and Adam Krenke, Quest CE's new co-CEOs. "We are thrilled to take the reins as we steer Quest CE toward an exciting future. Our team is second to none, and we can't wait to see what heights we can reach together. With an exceptional culture already in place, we aim to preserve the best of Quest CE while evolving strategically over the years ahead."

Quest CE invites its partners, clients, and team members to join in congratulating Adam and Alex Krenke on their new roles and to support them as they guide Quest CE towards continued success and innovation.

