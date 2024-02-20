(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove"), the global leader in digital identity, today announced it has been appointed to the FIDO Alliance Board of Directors . Tim Brown, global identity officer at Prove, will serve as the company's Primary Board Delegate.







Prove Identity Appointed to FIDO Alliance Board

Today, over 80% of data breaches are caused by weak or stolen passwords. The FIDO Alliance is focused on solving this issue by reducing the world's reliance on passwords. Based on free and open standards from the FIDO Alliance, FIDO phishing-resistant authentication replaces password-only logins with secure, seamless and fast sign-in experiences across any website and app for users. Many leading organizations around the world have deployed FIDO Authentication to their employees and users, reducing their security risks and improving user experience. In 2023 alone, FIDO authentication gained significant acceptance with over 7 billion user accounts ready for passwordless sign-ins as passkeys have become more available for consumer and workforce apps.

"It's an incredible honor to join the FIDO Alliance Board," said Tim Brown, global identity officer at Prove. "Serving as a board member puts Prove and the FIDO Alliance in an excellent position to keep setting the highest standards for the development, utilization and compliance of non-phishable authentication solutions bound by strong, frictionless identity verification. This partnership expands Prove's reach in helping the world adopt our core PRO methodology - Possession, Reputation and Ownership of a device - and implement a more secure and reliable approach to identity verification for everyone."

As a board member, Prove will have the opportunity to advise on and influence the future of authentication and identity attestation, particularly as the Alliance works through the applicability of passkeys across the many vertical markets where Prove has already successfully delivered innovative solutions. Prove's depth of expertise in identity and authentication and its wealth of experience and commercial success will be invaluable in supporting the FIDO Alliance.

"We are pleased to welcome Prove to our board of directors. In today's world where cybercriminals are constantly evolving to perpetuate attacks to take over accounts or create new accounts with stolen or synthetic identities, the FIDO Alliance is committed to providing standards and certification programs that promote security through the whole account lifecycle from robust identity proofing to phishing-resistant authentication to sound recovery processes," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "We look forward to Prove's expertise in all of these areas as we work together for a more secure web."

FIDO Alliance's FIDO2 specification supports passwordless, second-factor and multi-factor authentication user experiences with embedded or external authenticators. The FIDO2 standard that is focused on passkeys is fundamental to Prove's web-based authentication strategy. Prove's solutions have the most innovative way to strongly bind an identity to a passkey without document authentication and can proactively manage them through a wide variety of data signals - setting itself apart from other passkey solution vendors in the space. As AI-generated deepfake exploits continue plaguing traditional document verification identity providers, Prove is strongly positioned to offer a superior product and lead the identity authentication space.

About Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove"):

As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernize how they acquire, engage with and enable consumers. Prove's phone-centric identity tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions reduce friction, enhance security and privacy across all digital channels, and accelerate revenues while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. Over 1,000 enterprise customers use Prove's platform to process 20 billion customer requests annually across industries, including banking, lending, healthcare, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, marketplaces, and payments. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

About the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. By harnessing the collective expertise of hundreds of leading technology, consumer services and government organizations, the FIDO Alliance is enabling simpler and stronger online experiences and more secure online identities and devices. The FIDO Alliance creates and publishes specifications, executes rigorous certification programs and educates consumers in order to build confidence and trust in FIDO Certified products and services.

