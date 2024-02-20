Akeneo's Unlock 2024 Event Series To Gather Product And Customer Experience Leaders For Industry-Shaping Conversations

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced its highly anticipated Akeneo Unlock On Tour event series, centered around the theme of "Revolutionizing Customer Experiences (CX) with PX." The conference, which is an inclusive experience where every part of Akeneo's community plays a role in sharing challenges, lessons, achievements, and breakthroughs to unlock growth, will start in Boston, MA, on March 5th and 6th, then stop in Cologne, Germany on May 15th, London, UK on May 21st and Paris, France on May 23rd. Akeneo Unlock Digital will also be held from June 17th to 21st.

Akeneo Unlock will gather hundreds of industry leaders, Akeneo users, Akeneo developers and system integrators, technology companies in the PX ecosystem, and influencers for technical workshops, product insights, and keynote presentations that will empower attendees in their mission to revolutionize CX with PX and accelerate growth. Amongst the speakers is Chuck Gahun , Principal Analyst at Forrester. His speaking session at Akeneo Unlock Boston, titled "The Future of Product Experiences," will explore the major learnings of 2023, the trends that are shaping product experiences today and what the future holds for PX in the coming years. Additionally, David Meniane , CEO of CarParts, will hold a keynote to share the company's inspiring story of enhancing PX at every touchpoint of the customer journey. Akeneo's CEO Fred de Gombert and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Kristin Naragon are also slated to speak on key industry topics.

"Akeneo Unlock is a unique opportunity for industry leaders to network and discuss the challenges they are facing in today's harsh commerce environment," said de Gombert. "Companies cannot afford to use the same old playbooks as before --- their customers demand something different. This moment calls for a revolution, not an incremental evolution. I look forward to welcoming our entire community for some truly groundbreaking discussions."

Akeneo Unlock On Tour will stop at the below locations:



Boston at The State Room on March 5th and 6th

Cologne at Komed on May 15th

London at the Sea Containers on May 21st Paris at Comet Bourse on May 23rd

During the Akeneo Unlock Boston event, the Akeneo team will also announce its latest product releases.

For more information about Akeneo's solutions and to register for Akeneo Unlock, please visit or contact ... .

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), enabling organizations to build and deliver world-class product experiences across every customer touchpoint through a comprehensive PX Strategy. By providing best-of-breed technology and expertise, Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud accelerates growth, reduces time-to-market, and gives organizations the competitive edge needed to convert browsers into buyers.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, The Very Group, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's AI-Centric Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any and all channels that drive an improved customer journey from discovery to purchase, resulting in increased sales, reduced returns, faster time-to-market, and increased team productivity.

