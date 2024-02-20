SPT Showcases Innovative Directional Survey Tools At Booth 441 In PDAC 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)



SPT to showcase GyroScout, GyroMaster, and GyroLogic Evo at PDAC, offering real-scale demos and a virtual showroom experience.

Leadership team, including CEO Orlando Ramirez, to discuss SPT's global impact and technologies at booth #441. SPT emphasizes innovation with 24/7 technical support and new in-country survey tool calibration, minimizing downtime.

Malaga, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - At the 92nd Annual Convention of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), to be held from March 3rd to 6th at the South Pavilion of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Stockholm Precision Tools (SPT) is honoured to announce its distinguished participation. Esteemed guests are cordially invited to visit them at booth #441, where SPT's groundbreaking directional survey tools will be showcased.







Students and entrepreneurs had their questions answered by the SPT team at the last edition of PDAC

The exhibit will feature an unparalleled opportunity for attendees to delve into the world of innovative mining solutions, including the GyroScout, engineered explicitly for blasting applications, alongside the GyroMaster and GyroLogic Evo. These sophisticated products will be demonstrated in real-scale, providing a tangible insight into their operational excellence.

In an initiative to transcend traditional boundaries, SPT will introduce a virtual showroom alongside augmented reality technologies. This innovative approach is designed to offer a comprehensive visualization of the directional survey tools' field performance, encapsulating their functionality and efficacy in an immersive experience.







SPT Tool Set for Directional Survey and Platform Alignment

A cadre of SPT's luminaries, including Orlando Ramirez, the esteemed Founder and CEO; Eric Estrada, Global Sales and Marketing Manager; Anthony Serdynski, Operations Manager in Canada; Alfredo Carballeira, Country Manager of Brazil; and Carolina Gutierrez, Country Manager of Peru, will grace the booth with their presence. Their participation underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

The PDAC convention, a nexus for over 25,000 professionals from 130 countries, serves as a premier platform for the dissemination of knowledge and fostering collaboration within the mining and mineral exploration sector.

SPT, with its illustrious history of nearly three decades, stands at the forefront of the mining industry's technological evolution. The company specializes in the development of directional survey tools and drilling equipment alignment solutions, marking its presence in over 50 countries globally. With its headquarters in Spain, SPT has established a formidable network of offices in critical mining hubs, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, and several South American countries, notably Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Chile.

Dedicated to surpassing customer expectations, SPT provides an unrivaled suite of services, featuring 24/7 support in four languages and in-house calibration services, ensuring the precision and reliability of its tools.

For further details, reach out to them at ... or visit their website at sptab /. This participation not only signifies SPT's dedication to pushing the boundaries of mining technology but also its commitment to fostering a future where high-precision tools become a staple in advancing the industry's efficiency and technological prowess.

