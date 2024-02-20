Descartes Labs Introduces Mining's Fastest Hyperspectral Processing At PDAC

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Santa Fe, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Descartes Labs invites you to visit us at booth #6404N at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Sunday March 3 to Wednesday March 6, 2024.

Uncover a spectrum of groundbreaking solutions for the mining industry.

Harness the power of Earth observation data to drive your mining endeavors from greenfield exploration through to operational efficiency and safety, and ultimately sustainable mine closure and rehabilitation.

Accelerate Deposit Discovery with Hyperspectral Processing

Experience the difference with the world's fastest hyperspectral processing technology. What traditionally took days, now takes minutes. The world's most advanced hyperspectral processing capabilities are now available within Marigold, a robust mineral exploration toolkit. This technology delivers the most accurate and rapid processing of hyperspectral data. Enhanced spectral analysis tools to recognize unique spectral signatures empower geologists to identify deposits more quickly and accurately, reducing exploration costs through improved prioritization for field programs, and encouraging organizational growth.

Marigold for Junior Mining Companies

Interested in mapping alteration products associated with your porphyry or epithermal exploration project without learning a new software? Speak to our team about our latest offering, designed specifically for junior mining companies, which provides mineral indices, Ternary ratios, and principal component analyses over your area or region of interest.

Streamline Mine Operations

Ensure a timely response to anomalies detected at critical infrastructure through the unparalleled monitoring capabilities of our Global Deformation System. Proactively assess risks, devise mitigation strategies, and ensure the longevity of vital structures and facilities to improve operational safety, transparency, and compliance.

Drive Ecological Rehabilitation

Reduce environmental monitoring costs for mine restoration. Advance towards sustainability goals and provide transparency to stakeholders with solutions that track the restoration performance of mines to achieve a pristine or baseline state.

Visit booth 6404N at PDAC 2024 to go beyond data to unlock high-scale AI-driven insights to drive your mining endeavors. Learn more .

We look forward to seeing you there!

About Descartes Labs

Descartes Labs is a technology company specializing in the automated analysis of geospatial data to answer critical questions about the physical world. Through our geospatial SaaS technology, we enable the analysis of earth observation data at scale, providing solutions across agriculture, resource exploration, tailings dam monitoring, climate resilience and carbon analytics, while also supporting federal government efforts to analyze and provide actionable insights from geospatial data. Descartes Labs is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

