German Lufthansa Airlines Cancels 90 Pct Of Flights Due To Strike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- German airlines, Lufthansa, cancelled around 90 percent of its flights, on Tuesday, to and fro German airports due to Verdi workers union strike.

The Frankfurt-based airlines announced via statement that it managed to operate only 10 percent of its flights, specifically in Frankfurt and Munich airports.

It urged travelers to communicate with travel agencies or modify destination or means of travel.

The union, on its part, considered the strike a success as all ground staff participated in the strike.

This is the second strike of its kind after wage negotiations between the two involved parties fell though. (end)

