Kuwait's Amir Returns Home After Qatar State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned home on Tuesday after a state visit to Qatar. His Highness Amir's delegation includes Sheikh Ali Jarrah Sabah Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Fahad Al-Malik Al-Salman Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salah Nasser Al-Ali Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Salem Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior officials of the Amiri Diwan. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.