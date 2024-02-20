Netanyahu's Remarks On Full Control Of Gaza Challenge To Int'l Legitimacy - Spokesman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 20 (KUNA) - Occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on full security control over the West Bank and Gaza Strip a challenge to international legitimacy and the Arab initiative and a disdain for the international and US position, said Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina.
In a press statement, the spokesman stressed that Netanyahu's statements come at a time when the entire world is talking about an independent Palestinian state and seeking official recognition.
He also affirmed, "These rejected Israeli policies do not bring security and stability to anyone here or in the region," warning against the continuation of this destructive approach that will lead matters to a complete explosion. (end)
nq
MENAFN20022024000071011013ID1107874954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.