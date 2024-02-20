GT Medical Technologies, Inc. Names Per Langoe As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leader in Medical Technology Joins Team to Extend Reach of GammaTile® to More Patients with Brain Tumors

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. (GT MedTech), a medical device company with a corporate purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced that Per

Langoe, a proven industry leader with in-depth radiation oncology experience has joined the company as CEO.

The appointment of Mr.

Langoe comes at a time of great growth for GT MedTech as it ramps up adoption of GammaTile in the United States, the only FDA cleared revolutionary innovation in brain brachytherapy.

"With more than 20 years managing commercial, clinical,

M&A, and other functions at several successful MedTech companies, Per is uniquely suited to lead GT through its next phase of growth," said Kyle Dempsey, a member of GT's board of directors,

"We are pleased to welcome Mr.

Langoe to lead GT MedTech

at this important inflection point and look forward to partnering with him to ensure even more doctors and patients have access to this innovative technology."

GammaTile is bioresorbable collagen embedded with Cesium-131 radioactive seeds that provides immediate, effective, focused radiation to the brain tumor cavity starting at the time of tumor removal to help eradicate residual tumor cells while minimizing impact to healthy tissue.

"I look forward to joining the

GT Med Tech team to help advance the mission of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. Our goal is to collaborate with physicians to ensure patients have easy access to

GammaTile. We strive to offer innovative options to optimize patient care." said Per

Langoe, CEO of GT Medical Technologies.

Most recently, Mr. Langoe was the co-founder, President and CEO of Palette Life Sciences, a fully-integrated global life sciences company dedicated to improving patient outcomes. Under Per's leadership, the Palette team successfully designed and navigated a complex randomized controlled trial and subsequent regulatory approval process. Following product approval, the company commercialized the product to a multi-disciplinary set of clinicians, with particular emphasis on radiation

oncologists, and the product's rapid adoption led to the company's acquisition

by Teleflex in 2023.

Mr. Langoe succeeds Matt Likens, the founding CEO of GT MedTech who retired in January 2024, continuing the company's significant growth strategy and leadership in advancing GammaTile adoption.

Since

GammaTile Therapy received FDA clearance in 2018 for recurrent brain tumors and in 2020 for newly diagnosed malignant tumors, more than 1,200 patients have received GammaTile.

About

GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to raise the standard of care and improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, a team

of brain tumor specialists formed GT Medical Technologies. GammaTile is FDA-cleared as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed malignant intracranial neoplasms and patients with recurrent intracranial neoplasms. Since its full market release in

the United States

in

March 2020, GammaTile has been offered in over 100 leading institutions, with more centers being added each month. For more information, visit



