New Book Declares The End Of Human Evolution

In his new book Evolution Ended, author J. J. Jerome posits that human evolution may be reversing. His assertions are based on the fact that modern technology allows almost everyone to survive and reproduce regardless of their physical traits, eliminating the survival advantage of "superior DNA". Jerome cites substantial evidence that humanity is actually devolving with lowering IQ scores, epidemic obesity, and rapidly reducing fertility rates. The book Evolution Ended traces mankind's journey from our tribal beginnings to a new AI-powered society where technology has replaced the natural evolutionary processes that made us human.

Evolution Ended is the story of how modern technology has effectively ended "survival of the fittest" biological evolution, and with it, many of the sexual, social, and political systems that evolution spawned. This fascinating book weaves history, science, and popular culture to explore how we arrived at our current state and the biological, social, sexual, and political implications of an AI-powered world that is changing far faster than we can evolve.

J.J. Jerome is an award-winning engineer and futurist who used his unique background in brain science and electronics to become a seminal influence in numerous cutting-edge technologies. He has been an internationally acknowledged leader in developing human interfaces and intelligent building technology and is currently one of the nation's leading thinkers on using big data to mitigate climate change.

J.J. Jerome

His book Evolution Ended posits that humanity is in the midst of a technologically induced transition that is dramatically affecting our social, economic, and political systems. Evolution Ended shows how AI has accelerated this trend to lead to enormous changes in how we live, work, and the very evolution of mankind.

