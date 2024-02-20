Cornerstone Relocation Group Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reinforces current and future commitment to social responsibility.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading global workforce relocation company, published its inaugural Sustainability Report, outlining its commitment to the shared global community and future vision for its sustainability efforts.



"Cornerstone is proud to present our 2023 Sustainability Report, affirming our commitment to the principles of social responsibility and outlining our goals for future development of our program," said Janelle Piatkowski, President & CEO. "As we celebrate the achievements detailed in our report, we are incredibly proud of the hard work our teams put forth in this space."

"Our 2023 Sustainability Report highlights many of the positive ways we are impacting the communities where we live and work," added Cathy Ronayne, Vice President, Information Management and Executive Sponsor, Sustainability Committee. "As we continue to evolve our efforts, we are eager to collaborate with our clients, supplier partners, and the industry at large in pursuit of our goals."

Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report:



Carbon footprint reduction through multiple channels, such as leveraging digital technologies to reduce paper consumption and transition to majority remote workforce

Development of a service-line specific guide to sustainability initiatives for Cornerstone's Supplier Partner Network

Implementation of new DEI Statement & Code of Conduct with new initiatives, including recruitment efforts, mentorship and professional development opportunities, and retention of diverse personnel

Expansion of DEI training programs Growth in company-wide volunteerism and charitable projects

To learn more about Cornerstone's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, visit the social responsibility

section of its website.

To read the full report, Cornerstone's 2023 Sustainability Report is available for download here .

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone , a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible-possible. For more information, visit

.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Przychodni

908-580-9600

[email protected]



SOURCE Cornerstone Relocation Group