Rufus Labs Teams Up With Staylinked And Brother Mobile Solutions For Dynamic Technology Demo At Modex 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rufus Labs, in collaboration with StayLinked and Brother Mobile Solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in Modex 2024 with a joint technology demonstration. Modex ( ) will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 11-14th, 2024.

All Modex attendees are invited to visit the Rufus Labs booth, C8470, for a firsthand demonstration of the integration between StayLinked's terminal emulation software, Brother Mobile Solutions' Industrial and mobile printers, and Rufus' wearable barcode scanners.

Warehouse & logistics leaders within the third-party logistics (3PL), ecommerce, retail, and manufacturing industries will get a chance to have intimate conversations with executives and domain experts from Rufus Labs, Staylinked, and Brother Mobile Solutions all week long.



Attendees will learn how to:



Improve productivity with Rufus Labs' rugged wearable barcode scanners and labor analytics software



Maintain Wi-Fi connectivity with Staylinked's superior terminal emulation Deliver mobile, high-efficiency printing technology with Brother Mobile Solutions' printers

We encourage attendees to join us for this informative and hands-on demonstration and experience all that Modex has to offer. In addition to the joint demo at the Rufus Labs booth, Brother Mobile Solutions will also be demonstrating their full suite of technology at their own booth C-5585.



To find out more about the collaboration between Rufus Labs, StayLinked and Brother Mobile Solutions at Modex,

schedule a demo .

For further details, please contact Easton Fier at [email protected] .

We look forward to welcoming you at Modex 2024.

About Rufus Labs:

Rufus Labs builds WorkHero: the foremost connected operator platform for warehouse and logistics teams, leveraging machine learning and deep analytics. Equipped with a workforce labor intelligence dashboard, wearable barcode scanning technology, and 24/7 support, WorkHero stands out as the go-to scanning solution for warehousing and fulfillment. Furthermore, its potential to replace conventional scanning technology with next-gen solutions, alongside an ability to amplify pick speeds by up to 2X, marks a transformative step in warehouse operations.

WorkHero grants organizations a novel insight into worker labor metrics, bridging the gap between scan and non-scan labor task metrics. To explore more about Rufus WorkHero and its capabilities, please visit ( ).

About StayLinked:

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe. For more information, visit .

About Brother Mobile Solutions :

Brother Mobile Solutions offers a wide range of mobile printing and mobile and desktop labeling solutions to improve performance and efficiency across multiple industries. With custom engineering, cutting-edge technology, and expert support, Brother delivers the latest thermal and direct printing technology with easy drop-in integration and durable design for high-efficiency printing solutions that impact every aspect of your operation. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Jay Cichosz

StayLinked Corporation

714-918-7709

SOURCE Rufus Labs