Storsafe Self Storage Expands Portfolio With Strategic Acquisitions In Cedar Lake, Indiana, And Melbourne, Florida

- Tom Bretz, CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StorSafe Self Storage, known for its focus on single story value-add self-storage properties throughout the Midwest and Southeast, proudly announces its latest expansion with two new acquisitions in Cedar Lake, Indiana, and Melbourne, Florida. These strategic additions build on StorSafe's *industry-recognized growth, with the company's portfolio now at 29 storage facilities encompassing over 1.7 million square feet across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. StorSafe is a subsidiary of Elmdale Partners, a trusted name in the realm of real estate investment, known for converting underperforming assets into profitable ventures that provide exceptional returns for its investors.Tom Bretz, CEO of both Elmdale Partners and StorSafe, shared his enthusiasm for the new acquisitions:“These acquisitions are not just about growth; they are about strengthening our commitment to providing unparalleled storage solutions. Cedar Lake and Melbourne are vibrant communities where we see tremendous potential to make a positive impact. Our continued expansion aligns with our mission to redefine the self-storage experience for owners and customers alike.”Matt Clark, StorSafe Director of Operations, noted:“Our team's due diligence experience collaborating with local officials, navigating hurdles and leveraging market insights is the foundation that allows us to grow despite market challenges and other economic uncertainties . While short-term challenges persist, the long-term outlook for self-storage remains positive, driven by ever evolving consumer needs and industry adaptability.”Cedar Lake and Melbourne are both known for their growing populations, healthy household incomes, and serene settings. The StorSafe facilities will offer top-notch security, plentiful parking, climate-controlled units, and varied storage sizes for both personal and business use. StorSafe chose these areas in response to rising market demand for premium self-storage, underscoring its commitment to community support and service.As announced in January, StorSafe is now also offering comprehensive third-party management services to self-storage facility owners. This new service line aims to provide owners with operational excellence, revenue management, and customer service expertise, leveraging StorSafe's successful operational model to maximize facility performance and profitability.“These acquisitions, coupled with our new third-party management team, highlight our goal to be the top trusted brand in self-storage,” stated Bretz.“By addressing the changing storage requirements of our customers and owners, we're set to keep growing and innovating in the industry.”About StorSafe:Established in 2021, StorSafe pioneers a new standard in self-storage facilities by blending mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation, and state-of-the-art security equipment. With each new facility, StorSafe redefines the customer experience and streamlines its operational processes. Through a unique blend of automation and human expertise, StorSafe delivers a superior self-managed storage solution. For additional information, please visit StorSafe's website at .*In 2023, Inside Self Storage (ISS) recognized StorSafe Self Storage on its 2023 Top 100 Operators List for securing third position in year-over-year facility owner growth, with an increase of 48.9%.About Elmdale Partners:Elmdale Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Chicago, specializes in transforming underperforming assets into profitable investments, delivering superior returns to its investors. The firm employs precise investment strategies and a systematic approach to transactions, operations, and asset management. Elmdale focuses on investing in real estate with the potential for strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long term. For more information, visit .

