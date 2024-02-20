Rosenthal Rosenthal Rasco LLC Represents Tibor Hollo And TWJ 1101 LLC In $419,590,000 Loan For Panorama Tower

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rosenthal has represented the Hollo team in numerous other complex commercial real estate transactions

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rosenthal Rosenthal Rasco“RRR” is pleased to announce that founding partner Kerry E. Rosenthal and partner Heather Scott represented developers Tibor Hollo, Wayne Hollo and Jerome Hollo and TWJ 1101 LLC on a $419,590,000 loan for the refinance of the Panorama Tower on Brickell Avenue in Miami, Florida.

The transaction included a $334,590,000 Freddie Mac Optigo® senior loan funded by Greystone Servicing Company LLC, together with an investment by preferred equity lenders led by a global pension fund. The senior loan carries a five-year term and 35-year amortization combined with $85,000,000 of Agency-compliant subordinate debt.

Rosenthal has represented the Hollo team in numerous other complex commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition of the Panorama property in 2009, the construction loan for $340,000,000 in March 2015, and the $425,000,000 refinance in January 2019. At the time, the construction loan was one of the largest of its type in Miami-Dade County, Florida records.

“Obtaining commercial financing at favorable rates has become more challenging than ever,” Rosenthal said.“It's a new world out there in the lending market; in order to be able to obtain the best rates, commercial Borrowers have to have to be open-minded, and be willing to look at complex deal structures that combine conventional mortgage financing with preferred equity loan components.”

The Panorama Tower, considered the tallest residential building on the eastern seaboard south of New York is a 85 story, 830 foot high, and 1,294,253 square foot high-rise. In addition to 821 luxury rental apartments, the Panorama Project includes a 208-room Hyatt Centric Hotel, 112,731 square feet of Class A office space, 25,219 square feet of high-end retail, and a 2,039 space parking garage.

A Florida Board Certified Real Estate Attorney, Rosenthal heads the firm's Real Estate and Development practice and represents numerous developers. Well known for his real estate acumen and his history of significant transactions, Rosenthal is considered among the top real estate attorneys, and is often called upon by his peers, as well as title companies, regarding novel issues in real estate transactions.

The Hollo family are real estate trail blazers and leaders in the Real Estate industry, who have been involved in the development of over 60 million square feet of residential, commercial, retail, and industrial space, with landmark projects from New York to Nevada and throughout Florida.

ABOUT ROSENTHAL ROSENTHAL RASCO LLC

Rosenthal Rosenthal Rasco LLC is a multi-practice boutique law firm focusing on real estate, land use and development, business and real estate litigation. Committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation, its active Real Estate practice represents developers, investors, lenders, business users, and residential sellers and purchasers in the acquisition, development, financing, sale and leasing of real estate. The Firm's Business and Real Estate Litigation department provides creative solutions to complex issues faced by litigants embroiled in business and real property disputes. Its state and federal litigation practice represents clients at both the trial and appellate levels in business disputes, contract claims, real estate litigation, landlord/tenant matters, brokerage disputes, condominium litigation, probate and guardianship litigation, class actions, banking litigation, arbitration consumer protection and collections. For more information, please visit .

