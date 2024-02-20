AIFF President To Approach Delhi Police's ACB Unit To Probe Alleged Match-Fixing In Delhi League

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday served an email notice to the Delhi Soccer Association demanding clarification on the incident during the Delhi Premier League match played on Monday (February 19, 2024).

It is alleged that players scored dubious own goals during the match between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC, sparking fears of match-fixing. Videos of the dubious own goals were posted on social media on Tuesday with claims that these incidents started after Ahbab FC had taken a 4-0 lead in the match.

At this juncture, their defenders scored a couple of own goals shockingly, passing the ball back to their goalkeeper in a bizarre manner and putting the ball into the net from nowhere.

Though the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) on Tuesday suspended Ahbab FC for their role in this alleged match-fixing, the AIFF decided to step in and launch a wider investigation into alleged incidents of match-fixing in leagues all over the country.

AIFF officials led by its President Kalyan Chaubey held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, in which DSA President Anuj Gupta was summoned to seek details of the incident and the host association's stand on the issue.

Kalyan Chaubey said,“We are not limiting our investigation to one match here. Several pieces of incriminating evidence have been found which cast serious doubts on the entire league.

“I will be meeting the Joint Commissioner of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau to help us investigate it thoroughly and to get to the root of this syndicate. DSA has been advised to file an FIR immediately. Our investigation will not be limited to Delhi. We have reasons to believe through evidence, such practice in other cities too, and will form a wider network for our investigations,” the AIFF President said.

