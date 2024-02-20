NSV Wolf Capital Announces Closing Of NSV Wolf Capital IV Hybrid VC Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSV Wolf Capital (NSV, nsvwolfcapital) announced the successful final closing of its progressive investment vehicle, "NSV Wolf
Capital
IV
Hybrid
VC Fund," on January 29, 2024.
NSV's Hybrid Venture Capital (VC) Fund strategically combines investments into emerging managers of early-stage VCs along with direct investments into mid-stage startups. The firm's approach selects multiple early-stage VCs that are experts in their respective industries, offering extensive exposure to promising startups. By closely monitoring thousands of portfolio startups,
NSV identifies those poised for expansion, and then co-invests alongside our early-stage VCs. This hybrid strategy minimizes volatility in the seed-stage, maximizes deal exposure, and yields outsized returns in the mid-stage.
The firm also synthesizes innovation intelligence gathered from its hybrid investment activities, delivering valuable strategic insights to limited partners (LP) on current trends, successful business models, and other key information to enable their business transformation and innovation initiatives.
To date,
NSV Wolf
Capital
IV
Hybrid
VC
Fund
has
invested
in
nineteen
early-stage
VC
funds, completed six co-investments, and built exposure to over one thousand portfolio startup businesses.
About
NSV
Wolf
Capital
NSV (a.k.a., NetService Ventures, NSV Wolf Management LLC) is a venture capital investment firm
founded in
2002.
Situated in
the
heart
of
Silicon Valley,
the
firm
has
evolved from
a
boutique strategic
consulting
firm
into
a
Hybrid
VC
fund
manager. The
firm
specializes
in
providing
access to startups and venture capital investments, employing a risk-adjusted approach to enhance returns while mitigating risks. Additionally, NSV actively bridges the gap between large corporations and early-stage startups to help both parties navigate the tectonic shifts in technology and culture.
Limited
Partners
(in
alphabetical
order)
BIPROGY,
Future
Group,
Japan
Business
Systems, Mitsui
Sumitomo
Insurance,
Nippon
Life Insurance, NTT Group, SBI Shinsei Bank
Media Contact
Website:
Media Contact:
Name: Hiroshi Menjo
Phone: 650-234-9630
373153@email4pr. com
SOURCE NSV Wolf Management, LLC
MENAFN20022024003732001241ID1107874908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.