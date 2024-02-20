NSV Wolf Capital Announces Closing Of NSV Wolf Capital IV Hybrid VC Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSV Wolf Capital (NSV, nsvwolfcapital) announced the successful final closing of its progressive investment vehicle, "NSV Wolf

Capital

IV

Hybrid

VC Fund," on January 29, 2024.

NSV's Hybrid Venture Capital (VC) Fund strategically combines investments into emerging managers of early-stage VCs along with direct investments into mid-stage startups. The firm's approach selects multiple early-stage VCs that are experts in their respective industries, offering extensive exposure to promising startups. By closely monitoring thousands of portfolio startups,

NSV identifies those poised for expansion, and then co-invests alongside our early-stage VCs. This hybrid strategy minimizes volatility in the seed-stage, maximizes deal exposure, and yields outsized returns in the mid-stage.

The firm also synthesizes innovation intelligence gathered from its hybrid investment activities, delivering valuable strategic insights to limited partners (LP) on current trends, successful business models, and other key information to enable their business transformation and innovation initiatives.

To date,

NSV Wolf

Capital

IV

Hybrid

VC

Fund

has

invested

in

nineteen

early-stage

VC

funds, completed six co-investments, and built exposure to over one thousand portfolio startup businesses.

About

NSV

Wolf

Capital

NSV (a.k.a., NetService Ventures, NSV Wolf Management LLC) is a venture capital investment firm

founded in

2002.

Situated in

the

heart

of

Silicon Valley,

the

firm

has

evolved from

a

boutique strategic

consulting

firm

into

a

Hybrid

VC

fund

manager. The

firm

specializes

in

providing

access to startups and venture capital investments, employing a risk-adjusted approach to enhance returns while mitigating risks. Additionally, NSV actively bridges the gap between large corporations and early-stage startups to help both parties navigate the tectonic shifts in technology and culture.

Limited

Partners

(in

alphabetical

order)

BIPROGY,

Future

Group,

Japan

Business

Systems, Mitsui

Sumitomo

Insurance,

Nippon

Life Insurance, NTT Group, SBI Shinsei Bank

Media Contact

Website:



Media Contact:

Name: Hiroshi Menjo

Phone: 650-234-9630

373153@email4pr. com

SOURCE NSV Wolf Management, LLC