CTL Introduces Next-Generation Chromeos Device Technology: The CTL Chromebook NL73 Series

CTL Chromebook NL73 Series delivers next-level computing performance to multi-task, stream content, and manage apps for students Customizable bundling is available with

CTL's hallmark services of configuration, training, and lifecycle management, including device rental programs, buy-back, and recycling

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education, announced today the introduction of the n ew CTL Chromebook NL73 Series . The new Chromebook, incorporating the Intel® Processor N100 and Intel Processor N200, enables IT professionals to equip schools with the cloud-computing performance they need today and with the sustainability required for tomorrow.

CTL Chromebook NL73 Series

"Since Chromebooks were widely deployed during the pandemic to remote students, new applications have come into use, requiring more processing power and cybersecurity measures than ever before," noted Erik Stromquist, CEO of CTL. "Chromebook users will need to level up their technology in 2024. Our new NL73 Series delivers not only the power to meet these new requirements but also CTL's flexible configuration options, purchase options, and whole lifecycle management services for the ultimate in sustainability."

The NL73 Series will help future-proof the classroom with unprecedented performance from the quad-core Intel Processor N100 and Intel® Processor N200. Users will experience faster speeds, better connectivity, and longer battery life to power through new and emerging applications. Designed for whole-life cycle sustainability, the CTL Chromebook NL73 presents a powerful package when combined with CTL's services to help organizations develop, deploy, and manage their Chromebook programs.

The CTL Chromebook NL73

Powers Up Performance.

The CTL Chromebook NL73 Series features processors that are up to 22% more powerful than the previous generation of processors. The quad-core Intel Processor N100 and Intel Processor N200 offer 6 MB L3 cache and 3.40 GHz and 3.7 GHz burst frequency, respectively.

"All of CTL's NL73 Series are quad-core based to deliver the power for the newest cloud-computing applications," says Stromquist.

"With the Intel® Processor N100 and Intel® Processor N200, Intel and CTL's commitment to affordable EdTech shines. Boasting ultra-fast Intel® Wi-Fi 6E and enabling extended battery life, these new processors will optimize collaboration and productivity both inside and outside the classroom," said Michael A. Campbell, General Manager, Education Division.

Modern Connectivity

The CTL Chromebook NL73 Series arrives equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, allowing users to work from the convenience of their homes or in hybrid classrooms. Wi-Fi 6E ensures a secure, quality connection using very little battery power. NL73 Series users will enjoy the advantages of streaming media, faster web surfing, multitasking with multiple apps, and open tabs without sacrificing performance.

Multiple Configurations and Options

The NL73 Series features a variety of models with options, including:



CTL Chromebook NL73/CT models , non-touch and touchscreen clamshell modes, quad-core Intel Processor N100 with up to 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage.

CTL Chromebook NL73T/TW models , 360o convertible, touchscreen glass hardness 7H, quad-core Intel Processor N100 with 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage with the option to upgrade to 8 GB RAM / 64 GB storage. CTL Chromebook NL73TWB model touch-screen 360o convertible, quad-core Intel Processor N100, touchscreen glass hardness 7H, and an optional Intel Processor N200 with 8 GB RAM / 64 GB or 128 GB of storage for the ultimate setup.

Rugged Features Deliver Rugged Performance

The CTL Chromebook NL73 Series screen measures 11.6" and is installed with 1366 x 768 Intel UHD graphics. The screen ensures rugged durability and passes multiple military specs under the MIL-STD-810H standards, including device drop-testing up to 75 cm. All devices feature an IP41-rated spill-resistant keyboard.

Each model in the NL73 Series features two USB-C charging ports, an audio port, a 2-in-1 card reader, a rotational HD camera with an LED indicator, and an impressive battery run time. Google automatic updates run through June 2033.

"The NL73 Series offers extreme convenience and functionality with 2 USB-C charging ports, the longest battery life ever available from CTL Chromebooks, and a wide selection of models to customize for any school program," concluded Stromquist.

CTL Chromebook NL73 Series Specifications

Quad-Core Intel Processor N100 or Intel Processor N200 CPU



6 MB L3 cache

3.40 / 3.7

GHz burst frequency

4

GB or 8 GB LP-DDR5/5x SDRAM

64

GB eMMC / 128 GB UEF storage Intel® AX211 Wi-Fi 6E

CTL Chromebook NL73 Series Panel



1366

x 768 Intel UMA graphics

16:9 /

HD / flat / glossy type LED backlight / eDP interface

HD panel, 220 nits

10-point multi-touch with touch glass hardness 7H (NL72TW/TWB) USI 1.0 or USI 2.0 pen ready (NL72TW/TWB)

CTL Chromebook NL73 Body



Durable, 11.6

x 8.1 x 0.74 in.



IP41 and MTL810H rated body, drop-tested up to 75 cm



USB interface HD camera integrated with LED indicator, rotational camera

2.85 lbs. and up Integrated carry handle

CTL Chromebook NL73 Ports



USB 3.0 (Type A) gen1 x 2

USB Type C gen1 x 2 with PD function Audio (one 3.5 mm 4-pole single or combo jack)

The CTL Chromebook NL73 Series includes a one-year parts and labor warranty and free two-way shipping for the first year. Customizable purchase plans, service plans, extended warranties, and accidental damage protection plans are available. The CTL Chromebook NL73 Series can be purchased from CTL, resellers, and distributors, including Ingram Micro and Synnex. View the series details on CTL's website. Customers interested in volume purchasing for organizations can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions provider on a mission to empower success at school, in the workplace, and at home. For 30+ years, customers in more than 50 countries have relied on CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, digital signage, and video collaboration tools. CTL serves as a computing configuration partner to deliver customized solutions with comprehensive lifecycle support from purchase through buy-back and recycling. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl .

Media Contact:

Mark Jorgensen

5038660850

373191@email4pr. com

SOURCE CTL