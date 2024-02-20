Nanawall Announces Winners Of 2023 Nanaawards Photo Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More than ten thousand voters selected eleven projects – commercial, residential and remodeling – as winners in the long-running annual competition; with 2023 seeing a record number of both voters and project submissions

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After two months of voting, eleven projects have been selected as winners in NanaWall Systems' 2023 Annual NanaAwards contest. The contest – which has been run for more than a decade by NanaWall, the pioneer in the opening glass wall category – highlights both new and renovated commercial and residential projects that utilize NanaWall's moving glass wall systems to create extraordinary and personal spaces.



2023 NanaAwards Winner - "Best New Build"

2023 NanaAwards Winner - "Best Commercial"

For the last decade, the NanaAwards has invited contractors, architects, builders, interior designers, and homeowners to share photos and the stories of their most innovative projects using the company's folding and sliding glass wall systems. Submissions are sorted into appropriate categories and then NanaWall's community of thousands of building professionals are invited to vote for their favorites. The number of both submissions and voters has grown exponentially since the NanaAwards were launched more than a decade ago, and this year more than 50 projects made it to the final rounds and more than ten thousand people voted in the contest – a record number of both voters and projects.

This year, winners were selected in the following eleven categories:



Best New Build Project: Upward Construction's California Dream

Best Commercial Project: BRP Architects' Hilton Scottsdale North at Cavasson

Best Remodel Project: TQ Construction Ltd's East Vancouver-Elevated

Best Restaurant Project:

Evin Architecture's

KANU Restaurant & Bar

Best Office/Interior Project: GKG Architecture's Mount Sinai Surgical Simulation Center

Best Patio Project: Palm Springs Hideaway, submitted by the Homeowner

Best Cold Weather Project: Dream Makers Landscape's Golden Colorado Residence

Best Legacy Project: Staheli Architektur's Greenhouse Cottage

Best

ADU Project: Artisan Home Builders' Alamo ADU

Most Unique Project: Fairfield House & Garden Co.'s Poolside Serenity Best Lakefront Project: Beckwith Builders' Lake Winnipesaukee Main House

Details and photos of all projects can be found on the NanaAwards landing page An additional sixteen projects were awarded Honorable Mention status in various categories. You can also see details on how you can sign up to be alerted when the 2024 NanaAwards contest begins – and how you can submit your projects!

About NanaWall Systems:

For almost four decades, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America. For more information about NanaWall, please visit .

