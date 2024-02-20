Royalflush, The Crown Jewel Of Online Real Estate, Hits The Auction Block On Sedo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Creative Comfort Corporation

- Announces a historic moment for the digital world, the exclusive opportunity to own RoyalFlush , a domain luxury synonymous with prestige and unparalleled potential, has emerged. Available for auction on Sedo

until February 22, 2024, this unprecedented event marks the first time in its storied history that this crown jewel of online real estate has been made available to the public.

Since 1997, RoyalFlush has remained under the sole ownership of visionary entrepreneur Ted L. Kavana, founder of Creative Comfort Corporation. Kavana's track record speaks volumes, having pioneered successful ventures like Bedding and amassed a portfolio of invaluable domain names, each a testament to his expertise in the e-commerce market. His portfolio of valuable domain names, including VipList , MensSports , Zsix , MensWatches , MensTshirts , WomensWatches , LocalEvents , and many others, further underscores his stature in the industry.

"RoyalFlush represents the epitome of digital excellence, and Sedo is the premier platform to facilitate its auction," remarked Kavana. "This domain embodies exclusivity and prestige, making it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses alike."

The unveiling of RoyalFlush presents an exclusive opportunity for forward-thinking individuals and organizations to establish an unrivaled online presence across various industries, from gaming and entertainment to luxury lifestyle brands. Its universal appeal and inherent brand recognition position it as an invaluable asset in today's digital landscape.

Recent transactions in the domain industry have underscored the extraordinary value of premium domain names. The sale of Slots for $5.5 million and the remarkable $346 million market capitalization of Gambling , NASDAQ: GAMB

highlight the lucrative investment opportunities within this sector. Notable acquisitions, including Casinos

from Caesars

Entertainment Inc., NASDAQ: CZR

in a multi-million-dollar deal in 2022, further demonstrate the ongoing demand for high-quality domain names.

For those eager to seize this exclusive opportunity and join the digital elite, the auction on Sedo presents a limited-time chance to secure RoyalFlush. Prospective buyers are encouraged to act swiftly to avoid missing out on what promises to be a historic acquisition.

About Sedo : Sedo is a leading domain name and website marketplace, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Cologne, Germany.

About Creative Comfort Corporation : Established in Charlotte, North Carolina, Creative Comfort Corporation, under the leadership of Ted L. Kavana, has been delivering innovative e-commerce solutions and valuable domain names since 1997. See a full list of available domain names for sale on their website: CreativeComfort

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Creative Comfort Corporation

Attn: Media Group

704-549-5505

[email protected]



