Sodoma Law Opens 6Th Location: Introducing Sodoma Law Belmont

BELMONT,

N.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodoma Law , a full-service family law firm, known for its client-centric advocacy in divorce and custody cases, is announcing the opening of Sodoma Law Belmont , in Gaston County, NC, to be led by Sodoma Law managing attorney Chelsea Gajewski . In addition to this newest location, Sodoma Law offices include its headquarters in Charlotte, NC in the historic Graham building , as well as Sodoma

Law Union in Monroe, NC; Sodoma Law North in Cornelius, NC; Sodoma Law York in Rock Hill, SC; and Sodoma Law Greenville in Greenville, SC.

Announcing the opening of Sodoma Law Belmont, in Gaston County, NC, to be led by Sodoma Law managing attorney Chelsea Gajewski.

"Chelsea's drive and determination to succeed for our clients, our community and our colleagues has been evident since she joined Sodoma Law following her graduation from law school," said Nicole Sodoma, Managing Principal, Sodoma Law. "But her efforts don't stop with our practice; she also teaches, mentors and leads initiatives that positively benefit family law within North Carolina, in particular with the North Carolina Bar Association as well as local bar organizations. She is an ideal advocate for our Gaston County clients and has already shown to be an outstanding addition to the Gaston County community."

While the Sodoma Law Belmont office is focused on all aspects of family law and divorce, clients benefit from Sodoma Law's comprehensive mediation, appellate, assisted reproductive technology, real estate, business, and estate planning practices as well.

The new office arrives just a year after the opening of Sodoma Law Greenville in Greenville, SC.

About Sodoma Law

Sodoma Law is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional NC locations in Monroe, Union County; Cornelius, North Mecklenburg County; and in South Carolina in Rock Hill, York County, Greenville, Greenville County, and Belmont, Gaston County. The firm's areas of practice include Family Law , Adoption , Mediation , and Estate Planning . Sodoma Law includes multiple certified Parenting

Coordinators and attorneys with substantial Guardian ad Litem experience.

