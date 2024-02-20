Cascade Services Opens Their Headquarters Office In Tampa And Expands Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Services has announced the opening of their new headquarters office in downtown Tampa, Florida. "Given our strong footprint in Florida and our focus on expanding our family of brands across the Southeast, Tampa was a natural choice of a location for our corporate office," Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services, stated.

Coupled with opening the Tampa office, the company has added several new members to the leadership team over the last 12 months including:



Brad Gavelek, Chief Financial Officer (joined early 2023)

D'Andre Davis, Chief Corporate Development Officer (late 2023)

Amanda Swartz, Chief Marketing Officer (late 2023)

Travis Lyons, Regional VP of North Florida (middle 2023)

Ashley Cooper, Director of Human Resources (middle 2023) Bryan Perez, Director of Information Technology (early 2024)

Brad Gavelek oversees all financial aspects of the company. Before joining Cascade Services, Brad served as Chief Financial Officer of GA Foods, a Florida based provider of meals to healthcare patients, seniors, children, the military, and emergency responders to disasters. Brad brings a track record of building high-performing teams that create value through continuous process improvement and collaboration.

D'Andre Davis is responsible for all acquisition and integration matters for the company. Before joining Cascade Services, D'Andre served as Head of M&A for a stone and tile distributor and its predecessor, a publicly traded holding company in the building products and services sector.

Amanda Swartz works closely with the various brands to help build and execute marketing strategies aimed at driving qualified leads. Amanda has over 20 years of marketing strategy experience across a variety of industries, including spending six years in marketing for The Home Depot.



Travis Lyons was the General Manager at Mid-Florida Heating & Air, one of Cascade's original acquisitions and has since been promoted to a Regional Vice President. Travis is primarily responsible for overseeing operations across Cascade's brands in North Florida.

Ashley Cooper is responsible for cultivating the culture and driving talent to meet value creating objectives. Before joining Cascade Services, Ashley served as the Regional Human Resources Manager of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, a global manufacturer catering to the aerospace, military and defense, space, and medical sectors.

Bryan Perez manages the IT infrastructure and information security functions of the business. Bryan has experience managing cross functional and global teams across multiple industries including healthcare, software development, education, and consulting.

"With our aggressive growth strategy, it was critical for us to elevate and expand our leadership team by bringing in specialized talent across Finance, M&A, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources, and Information Technology. This team will work closely with our existing brands while also helping grow our overall business through acquisitions," Johnson shared.

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, email [email protected]



About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

