US Nuclear’S Overhoff Branch Is Fusion Energy’S Go-To Tritium Monitoring Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – With the Joint European Torus (JET) recently setting a new world record demonstrating the ability to reliably generate fusion energy using tritium and deuterium as their fuel source, and with preparations for ITER and so many other multi-million and multi-billion dollar fusion projects well underway, the use and market demand for tritium gas and tritium products are surging. US Nuclear's (OTC-QB: UCLE) Overhoff Technology branch is the go-to solution for tritium monitoring instrumentation, with over 50 years of experience manufacturing tritium monitoring products for the DOE, DOD, military, nuclear power plants, and industrial manufacturers. In fact, Overhoff is now set to complete the shipment to a U.S. DOE facility totaling $421,500 for portable monitors used for measuring tritium in air.

One of the reasons that Overhoff has gained such an outstanding reputation manufacturing dependable tritium monitors is that it is exceptionally difficult to measure tritium accurately, and it requires decades of experience and specialized, finely tuned parts and procedures, all working perfectly in conjunction. As such, these specialty products command a high markup and good profits for unparalleled sensitivity, accuracy, and reliability.

Since it was founded back in 1972, Overhoff has worked with all the leading tritium users in the world, with extremely high customer retention due to the top performance and reliability of their products. Now, as fusion power ushers in a new, likely trillion-dollar industry, directly centered around tritium, Overhoff is poised to be the foremost provider for tritium monitoring equipment and is already working with several major fusion power projects.

