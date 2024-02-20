(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The heat transfer film industry in the United States is expected to undergo gradual development, characterized by a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034. The increasing demand for personalized and customized products, such as custom apparel, promotional items, and accessories, can drive the growth of the heat transfer film market. The rise of e-commerce platforms has facilitated the accessibility of heat transfer films, making it easier for businesses and individuals to purchase these materials online.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the heat transfer film market is expected to reach US$ 2.6 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.6% between 2024 and 2034. This dry printing technique, commonly used in the textile industry, transfers ink pigment and a metalized layer to a product. With increased usage in the textile industry, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.4 billion by 2034.



The market expansion for heat transfer film is driven by increasing demand in industrial applications for finished goods with resistance qualities such as color, scrub, scratch, high temperature, solvent resistance, and reduced cost. The efficacy and efficiency of these films also contribute to their market worth. The packaging industry's rapid growth and efforts to limit non-biodegradable materials also contribute to the market growth of heat transfer film.

The growing need for heat transfer film from sectors including automotive, electronics, textiles, and packaging has led to a notable rise in their use. The special qualities and adaptability of heat transfer films, which make them popular for various applications in the areas mentioned above, are responsible for this increase in demand. The increasing need for effective and affordable solutions in the global market is directly responsible for the expanding acceptance of heat transfer film.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:

Advancements in film materials and printing techniques have revolutionized the performance and versatility of heat transfer film. With the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, heat transfer film can now adapt to a wide range of applications, offering exceptional durability, vivid colors, and enhanced image clarity. From sportswear to signage, the possibilities are endless, making heat transfer film a popular choice across various industries.

Key Takeaways from the Heat Transfer Film Market



The United States heat transfer film industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034.

Germany's heat transfer film industry is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 3.0% through 2034.

The United Kingdom heat transfer film industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

India's heat transfer film industry is estimated to showcase a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034. China's heat transfer film industry is expected to display a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.



“The heat transfer film market has grown due to globalization, driving demand in various sectors, including healthcare, sporting goods, and interior design. These transferable films provide new options for branding and personalization by imprinting graphics onto surfaces. They enable the production of medical wearables for the healthcare industry and can personalize sporting equipment such as shoes and helmets. Because of this diversity, the market for heat transfer film is one of the fastest-growing.” Says Ismail Sutaria , Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights.

Buy this Exclusive Report:

Key Companies



Stahls' Inc.

Armor Group

Chemica US Corp

Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

Innovia Film Limited

Avery Dennison Corp

Siser Srl

Hexis Corporation

Poli-Tape Group

Hanse Corporation

Dynatex Textiles Ltd.

Sunmicrotek Group

MINSEO Co. Ltd.

Shinhan Co., Ltd.

Unimark Heat Transfer Co.

SEF Americas

Advanced Display Materials

FOREVER GmbH

ITL Group (Apparel Label International) RTape Corp. (Nekoosa Coated Products Company)

Competitive Landscape of the Heat Transfer Film Market

Heat transfer film manufacturers are expected to shape the industry's direction in the next decade. Market players are anticipated to invest in research and development to innovate and create new grades of heat transfer film. Sustainability-focused organizations are expected to lead in eco-friendly materials using recycled resources and green production techniques.

Expanding their presence in developing countries is expected to drive demand for heat transfer film and meet evolving industry and consumer demands. Companies utilizing advanced technology like compounding methods and additive manufacturing are likely to create new applications for heat transfer film. Market players are projected to promote cooperation and accelerate its use across various industries in the forthcoming decade.

Recent Developments in the Heat Transfer Film Market



Qingchen Shen and his colleagues created new coatings in June 2023 that reflect sunlight and reduce the heat sent into space. These crystal films work better because they cool and reflect sunlight, unlike conventional coatings. HeatCure, a transparent nanotechnology coating specialist, began operations in India in July 2023, emphasizing heat management solutions for glass doors, windows, and facades to provide comfortable, energy-efficient interior spaces.

Request Report Methodology :

Key Segments

By Material:



Polyurethane (PU) /PU Blends PVC

By Substrate Material:



Cotton

Polyester

Cotton-Poly Blends Others

By Product Type:



Opaque

Clear

Glossy & Metallic Vented

By End-use Industries:



Textile

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore Related Reports of Packaging:



The global stretch film market is forecasted to achieve a valuation of US$ 2.8 billion by the year 2024. Over the assessment period, it is anticipated to expand further and attain a value of US$ 4.1 billion by 2034, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

As of 2023, the global MDO-PE (Machine Direction Oriented Polyethylene) films market stands at a significant valuation of US$472.5 million. Forecasts suggest a steady expansion trajectory, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

In 2022, the United States Lidding Film Industry , reaching a total of US$ 721.7 million. Projections for the year 2023 indicate a continued upward trend with a year-on-year growth rate of 4.2%. Looking ahead, the forecast for lidding film demand in the United States remains optimistic, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period.

The global sun control films market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of US$6,509.1 million in 2023, expected to soar to US$11,224.4 million by 2033. This robust expansion is forecasted to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the mentioned period.

In 2024, the cellulose film packaging market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$853.1 million. Forecasts indicate a steady upward trend, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the global market is anticipated to achieve a substantial valuation of US$1,374.2 million.

Based on the latest analysis conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI), the micro perforated films packaging market is poised for optimistic growth until 2023, with a projected year-over-year sales increase of 3.6%. By the end of 2023, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$1.46 billion. Looking ahead, between 2023 and 2033, the market is forecasted to maintain a steady growth trajectory, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. By 2033, it is expected to surpass the US$2.28 billion mark.

Based on market projections, the global high barrier packaging films market is anticipated to exceed US$18.5 billion by 2023, with a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% expected during the estimated period from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, it is forecasted that the market will achieve a significant valuation of US$33.6 billion.

The food cling film market in Japan is poised for growth, with a projected valuation of US$29.6 million expected in 2023. Over the subsequent decade, sales of food cling film throughout Japan are forecasted to experience a steady increase, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. By the conclusion of 2033, the industry is anticipated to achieve a noteworthy milestone, reaching a valuation of US$43.0 million.

Global sales of breathable films reached approximately US$ 2.9 billion in 2023. Industry analysis suggests that the global breathable films market is poised for growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. By the year 2033, it is anticipated that the market will achieve a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion. The global silicone release films market is poised for significant growth, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube