Expion360 To Attend The 36Th Annual ROTH Conference On March 17-19, 2024

Expion360 Chief Executive Officer Brian Schaffner will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the ongoing development and introduction of new innovative products, expanding reach into high-growth industry verticals, including the Company's new home energy storage systems (ESS), and strong OEM and distribution partnerships.

36th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 17-19, 2024

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Brian Schaffner

Format: In-person 1x1's

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Expion360 management, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here .

The Company's lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360 .

