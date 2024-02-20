Kiosks Market Growth CAGR 9.4% During 2024-2032 | Researchvise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Growing demand for self-services is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global kiosks market size was 24.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in kiosks and digital technology, high focus on improving customer shopping experience, and growing adoption of automated and self-service kiosk solutions are expected to boost global market growth between 2024 and 2032.Kiosks are freestanding, interactive computer devices that provide services such as information dissemination, self-checkouts, transactions, or interactive services and are commonly found in high-traffic areas and places such as train stations, airports, cafes, shopping malls, and even hospitals. These kiosks typically range from simple information kiosks to complex interactive devices equipped with touchscreen and intuitive user interface.Request Free Sample Report:Different types of kiosks are used across various sectors such as retail, transportation, finance, healthcare, public services, and events due to several advantages including enhanced convenience and 24/7 access, speed, privacy, efficiency and reduced labor costs for businesses.Factors such as rapid urbanization, high adoption of advanced and automated devices and services across several sectors, rising tech-savvy population worldwide, and growing demand for personalized experience are expected to surge global market revenue growth going ahead.However, high initial investment, rising security concerns and data breaching incidents, dearth of skilled labor, and unwillingness to accept advanced technologies in areas across the globe are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.Key Highlights in the Report:.Based on industry, the retail segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising adoption of advanced technologies and devices in the retail industry, and increasing deployment of self-checkout kiosks, product information, order and payment kiosks, promotional and interactive kiosks, and wayfinding and inventory kiosks to enhance efficiency, improve customer service, and increase sales.Inquiry Before Buying:.Asia Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as growing urbanization, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, high utilization of different types of kiosks across various sectors, and government initiatives to promote the use of self-service kiosks..ZIVELO, Meridian Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems, SITA, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Embross, Glory Global Solutions, Peerless-AV, CSA Services Solutions, DynaTouch are some key companies operating in the global market..In May 2023, Samsung Electronics, Co. Ltd announced the launch of KMC-W, an updated Windows version of the Samsung Kiosk with expanded software compatibility that can be used across various sectors such as retail, food and beverages, travel, and healthcare.For Direct Purchase:Competitive Landscape:The global Kiosks market is extremely competitive, comprising several regional and global level key players. Leading key players are focused on adopting various strategic alliances like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to maintain their global position and enhance their product offerings. They are also focused on innovation, and scalability, and are adapting to evolving technology trends and consumer needs.Some Leading Market Companies Listed in the Report:.ZIVELO.Meridian Kiosks.KIOSK Information Systems.SITA.NCR Corporation.Diebold Nixdorf, Inc..Advantech Co. Ltd..Embross.Glory Global Solutions.Peerless-AV.CSA Services Solutions.DynaTouchBrowse Complete Report:The global kiosks market has been segmented based on type, screen type, industry, and region:By Type:.Ticketing.Banking & Financial.HR & Employment.Photo.Self-Services.Retail.Information.OthersBy Screen Type:.Conventional Kiosks.Interactive KiosksBy Industry:.Retail.Transportation.BFSI.Healthcare.Hospitality.Entertainment & Gaming.Airport & Hotels.IT/Telecommunication.OthersBy Region:.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoRussiaoNordic Countries.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoSoutheast AsiaoIndiaoAustraliaoRest of Asia.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloRest of Latin America.Middle East & AfricaoTurkeyoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of MEARequest Free Sample Report:

