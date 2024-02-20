Alan Freidman Returns To Atsite, Inc As EVP Of Corporate Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AtSite , Inc, a leading provider of sustainable building solutions, is thrilled to announce the return of Alan Freidman as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. In this role, Freidman will spearhead efforts to accelerate the growth of AtSite's solutions in various markets, leveraging his extensive experience and strategic vision to drive innovation and expand market presence.



Freidman previously served as a key member of AtSite's leadership team, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and driving business development initiatives. In addition to his role with AtSite, Freidman was Founder CEO of Encon Systems, a NASDAQ listed Energy Services business, and later, both the VP of Strategic Revenue for Edison Energy and Chair of their Advisory Board.



"Alan's proven track record of success and deep expertise in corporate development make him uniquely qualified to lead our efforts in expanding our footprint. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and deliver sustainable solutions that drive value for our clients," said Davor Kapelina, Chairman and CEO of AtSite, Inc.



"AtSite has established itself as a leader in sustainable building solutions, and I am looking forward to working with the team to further accelerate our growth and drive innovation in the industry," said Freidman.

About AtSite, Inc: AtSite, Inc is a well-established company dedicated to providing energy and environmental solutions, with a focus on the buildings sector. With a wealth of experience spanning decades, AtSite excels in implementing cutting-edge strategies to enhance performance for building owners and operators. Additionally, the company assists organizations in minimizing energy usage and transitioning towards decarbonized operations.

