Remain United To Finish Elements Like Shahjahan: Bengal Lop To Sandeshkhali Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, encouraged the women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District to remain united to finish oppression by people like the absconding Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan.

Armed with the order of the Calcutta High Court, Adhikari finally entered Sandeshkhali on Tuesday with his fellow BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh and interacted with the women.

“Just remain united and be with us. That will be enough to finish elements like Shahjahan,” Adhikari said.

“I will provide you with microphones. If the miscreants hound you at your residence, just start shouting that dacoits have come. Once you hear such shouting, all of you must come out of your residences,” he told them.

Later, while leaving Sandeshkhali he spoke to media persons and said that ultimately because of the court he could reach out to the oppressed people of Sandeshkhali.

“The local people here, especially the women, have experienced oppression at the hands of Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates. The land owned by the tribal population here has been forcefully grabbed. I have requested the common people not to break the law. However, Sheikh Shahjahan is somewhere here. If he escapes to Bangladesh he should be dragged by his hair and brought back. The BSF will have to be extremely careful,” Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, controversy erupted at the Dhamakhali ferry-jetty where the BJP MLAs were waiting for the LoP.

There was a heated exchange of words between Special Superintendent (Intelligence Branch) Jaspreet Singh and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul as Singh accused Paul of passing a comment on his turban.

“You are making such a comment that is pertaining to my religion. Is this just because I am wearing a turban? I will take action on this,” Singh told the fashion designer-turned-politician.

However, Paul denied the allegation.“I did not say anything about your religion. I just said that you should behave like an unbiased police officer,” she said.

The matter has taken a serious turn as Additional Director General (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar told media persons that he will initiate strong action as per legal provision against anyone making such a comment. However, Sarkar did not name any specific leader on this count.

“Such comments are extremely sensitive, instigating and derogative from the point of view of religion. Action can be initiated under Section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code,” Sarkar said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, condemned the reported comments via a post on her X handle.

“I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers & sisters, revered for their sacrifices for our nation,” the Chief Minister's post read.

--IANS

src/rad