PLT Health Solutions To Highlight New Ingredients And New Science At Natural Products Expo West

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLT Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it will be launching two new ingredients and highlighting new clinical science, at Natural Products Expo West March 12-16 in Anaheim, CA USA. The new ingredients, each of which is supported by a new clinical study, include StrengtheraTM Muscle Maintenance+Vitality delivering benefits including muscle health, strength and endurance and improved physical functioning and restorative sleep and pain relief ingredient that can offer consumers better sleep at night and less pain and increased vigor and mobility during the day. The company will also be highlighting five clinical studies that were announced or published since last year's Expo West in the areas of joint and cartilage health, weight management, sports nutrition, and cognitive performance.

According to Steve Fink, Vice President, Marketing for PLT Health, the focus of the company at Natural Products Expo West will be on clinical science that helps consumer products companies make compelling on-pack claims for their health-promoting products. "PLT Health Solutions is committed to world-class clinical science to validate the safety and efficacy of health-enhancing natural products. It is part of our company's DNA. Our support for meaningful clinical studies is broader and stronger today than it has ever been in the 70-year history of our company," he said, "We're excited to share our new science on the two ingredient launches we are doing at Expo West because they represent unique approaches to important health categories – sleep and muscle health," he added.

Clinical Studies Power Innovation

Clinical studies published or announced since last year's show include:

AprèsFlex® 5-Day Joint Support – A 6-monthy study showed long-term and continuing benefits. It also demonstrated joint space improvement and cartilage preservation and protection. Science-backed cartilage health is a major innovation with this ingredient.

Slendacor® Weight Management Complex – A clinical trial demonstrated increased resting metabolic rate, thermogenic effects and calorie burning in addition to metabolic health benefits. The ingredient was recently granted a patent based on this new clinical data.

Zynamite® PX – A clinical study by independent researchers in Greece using the country's National Basketball League as subjects showed significant performance improvements in high-intensity exercise for high-level athletes. This was achieved after only one hour post supplementation.

Nutricog® Cognitive Performance Complex - A 2023 study demonstrated multiple aspects of cognitive performance including faster learning, improved attention, better memory and reduced distractibility.

Multiple Ingredient Solution Platforms Offer Options for Consumer Products

According to Fink, an overriding goal for PLT is to curate market focused science and new formulation-friendly ingredients that help consumer product companies, drive trust with consumers and offer them a more pleasing experiential journey toward better health.

"Understanding the market's needs and pain points and developing the science, sustainability and quality practices we'll need to attract and develop trust with consumers is what we do at PLT," he said. "Natural Products Expo West is a great opportunity for PLT to engage the industry and we look forward to meeting as many people as we can at the show," he added.

PLT will be at Booth #4005 at Expo West.