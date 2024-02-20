(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MERIDIAN, Idaho and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This innovative digital product is available to all

AIMCOR member firms and producers. The product with the Techficient Dynamic Platform is transforming the life insurance process.



"This product is a breakthrough for our industry," Todd Ruplinger, Techficient Chief Executive Officer. "Our predictive data modeling has significantly improved outcomes for both clients and agents, while also simplifying and expediting the process. Agents who previously saw the life insurance process as a hindrance now have an uncomplicated solution for ensuring protection."

"A key component and catalyst of AIMCOR's growth strategy over the years have been our unique partnerships with innovative technology platforms, such as Techficient, that can drive business transformation, operational efficiencies and streamlined sales enablement, along with our members' commitment to market-leading differentiation, all under our single, unified goal of protecting more families with products that they so desperately need," said John Ziambras, President & CEO of AIMCOR Group.

QuickLife leverages modern technology to allow agents and their clients to easily apply for a term life policy. They can work together through a unique process, at their own speed and sequence. It provides an online underwriting decision in seconds.

"We are excited to introduce our first AIMCOR product. This white-label offering is designed to help our members stand out in the market and provide an opportunity for producers to offer a unique capability - the ability to provide life insurance coverage without the typical long waiting period. This product will allow our members to offer producers the ability to provide life insurance coverage without the usual lengthy waiting period. With QuickLife, clients can now receive instant approval for coverage and obtain a policy within minutes." - Marc Verbos, Executive Vice President of AIMCOR Group.

"Having an innovative digital product is just the first step. You take that next, exciting leap when distributors such as AIMCOR take the next step to offer a simplified experience that delivers results," said Ameritas CEO Bob Jurgensmeier.

AIMCOR QuickLife is underwritten by Ameritas and reinsured by SCOR. The combination of Techficient's proprietary submission platform, Dynamic, and this new instant decision term product makes obtaining term insurance easier than ever before.

About Techficient

Techficient

provides secure, cloud-based software designed to make all aspects of an insurance sale faster and more efficient; its suite of applications offers seamless CRM and AMS solutions for distributors and carriers, along with Dynamic quoting that drives results through an intelligent process. Techficient offers cutting-edge technology solutions to brokerage general agencies that aid in scalability and proficiencies.



About AIMCOR Group, LLC

AIMCOR

Group, LLC is a national insurance distribution organization that is committed to making a difference in the lives of its members, advisors, and consumers by enabling new distribution, engaging consumers, and delivering financial security to American families across all ages, income levels and cultural background while introducing excitement to the industry by way of its relentless focus on innovation, expansion, diversification, and profitability.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans.

About SCOR

SCOR

is a leading global reinsurer that offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society. The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

Media contact:

Gabrielle Shire

gshire@techf. com

SOURCE Techficient